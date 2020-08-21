Portland Rioters and Agitators Now Targeting ICE Building and Residential Neighborhoods

Warning: Contains graphic language

Portland rioters and agitators continue to cause mayhem at night in areas that are no longer in the downtown areas of the city. On Thursday night, groups of protesters and rioters targeted the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building and demonstrated in some residential neighborhoods.

As a crowd was walking through a neighborhood, they chanted for residents to, "Wake up! Wake up, motherf**kers, wake up!" and shone flashlights into home windows.

The Portland protesters shine lights into houses in the neighborhood, calling on everyone to come out and march with them as they make their way back towards Keaton Park #Portland #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/N5SGmlLczO — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 21, 2020

At the ICE detention facility, agitators tried to disable the building's security cameras and banged on the fencing while ignoring the Federal Protective Service's warning to stop the criminal activity. This is separate from the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse, which was heavily targeted by rioters in July after extra federal officers had to be deployed to protect the building.

Antifa spray paint over the security cameras at the I.C.E. facility in Portland #Portland #PortlandProtests #Antifa pic.twitter.com/lwxy0n1W0B — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 21, 2020

Protesters banging on the gates of the I.C.E. Detention Center #Portland #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/YQTMta6Wkn — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 21, 2020

Protesters yelling at a DHS agent stationed behind the glass #Portland #PortlandProtest pic.twitter.com/eWIhbPW4yM — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 21, 2020

Federal officers eventually came out to disperse the crowd with tear gas and pepper balls. Portland Police then helped push the crowd away after the crowd fell back a few blocks and had set fires as they left.

Federal agents in Portland fire teargas in an attempt to disperse the crowd #PortlandProtest #Portland pic.twitter.com/qUKc11K7N5 — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 21, 2020

Portland Police in riot gear push past burning dumpsters as they disperse the protesters #PortlandProtests #Portland pic.twitter.com/p97DG01qwc — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 21, 2020

Portland is on track to reach 100 days of protests and riots as the district attorney announced he will not follow through on many cases, including those charged with rioting, resulting in those who are arrested to be released and allowed to partake in demonstrations.