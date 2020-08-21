Riots

Portland Rioters and Agitators Now Targeting ICE Building and Residential Neighborhoods

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Aug 21, 2020 12:20 PM
  Share   Tweet
Portland Rioters and Agitators Now Targeting ICE Building and Residential Neighborhoods

Source: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Warning: Contains graphic language

Portland rioters and agitators continue to cause mayhem at night in areas that are no longer in the downtown areas of the city. On Thursday night, groups of protesters and rioters targeted the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building and demonstrated in some residential neighborhoods.

As a crowd was walking through a neighborhood, they chanted for residents to, "Wake up! Wake up, motherf**kers, wake up!" and shone flashlights into home windows.

At the ICE detention facility, agitators tried to disable the building's security cameras and banged on the fencing while ignoring the Federal Protective Service's warning to stop the criminal activity. This is separate from the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse, which was heavily targeted by rioters in July after extra federal officers had to be deployed to protect the building.

Federal officers eventually came out to disperse the crowd with tear gas and pepper balls. Portland Police then helped push the crowd away after the crowd fell back a few blocks and had set fires as they left.

Portland is on track to reach 100 days of protests and riots as the district attorney announced he will not follow through on many cases, including those charged with rioting, resulting in those who are arrested to be released and allowed to partake in demonstrations.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

What the Trump Campaign Did to the WaPo Homepage During Kamala Harris' VP Speech Should Give You a Chuckle

Matt Vespa

BREAKING: Lori Loughlin's Husband Sentenced in College Cheating Scandal. She's Next.
Cortney O'Brien
Postmaster General Fact-Checks Dem Senator on USPS Conspiracy Theory
Reagan McCarthy
Whoops: Democrat Senator Caught on Hot Mic Berating Staffer For Technical Difficulties
Ellie Bufkin
On Last Night of DNC, Dems Didn't Duplicate Virtual Audience...But What They Did Might Be Worse
Matt Vespa
Analysis: Biden Surpasses Expectations in Acceptance Speech, But Debates Loom Large
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular