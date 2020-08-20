Black Lives Matter Mob Surrounds and Threaten Local Seattle News Crew

A Black Lives Matter mob surrounded and threatened a local news crew in Seattle while they were at the King County Jail and Courtroom.

In a video posted by Jon Jussero, a photojournalist for KIRO 7, the BLM crowd can be seen shouting and surrounding the group of journalists while they were in their news vehicle. The crowd put items on the windows of the vehicle to prevent the camera from recording their actions.

"Please stop threatening me, sir," Jussero said.

"One man threaten to break my vehicle windows & come to my home. We are just trying to do our jobs," Jussero tweeted with the video.

Mob would not allow me to do my job today when trying to videotape KC Jail in Seattle. I tried to leave but they surrounded my car put items on windows & continued to terrorize me. One man threaten to break my vehicle windows & come to my home. We are just trying to do our jobs pic.twitter.com/Ek3JRkG12c — KIRO 7 Jussero (@JJusseroKIRO7) August 20, 2020

I’m upset for you and disappointed for our city. Glad you shared this and I hope you’re doing OK. — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) August 20, 2020

A different reporter who is with KOMO, an AM radio station, was also harassed by agitators.

HARASSED: All media being blocked from recording protesters at King Co. Jail. Several are trying to get into the building. This is same group that shut down traffic this morning in HWY 99 tunnel leading into Downtown Seattle. #SEATTLE #seattleprotest #Protests #Seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/y863dnwK89 — Jonathan Choe Journalist KOMO News (@choeshow) August 19, 2020

Some Twitter users tried to justify the mob's action because they said the journalist had driven up on the sidewalk, to park his van, in an area where people were protesting.