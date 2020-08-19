Portland Police Launch Manhunt for Suspect Caught on Video Knocking Out Helpless Driver

The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) officially identified the suspect who was caught on camera delivering a devasting kick to the head to a motorist that had been dragged from his car by an angry mob last weekend. The PPB said they are currently looking for 25-year-old Marquise Love for his involvement in the assault.

The incident took place after the driver, a white male, appeared to come to the defense of a transgender woman from a Black Lives Matter group. The group turned their attention to the man and he attempted to drive away. In the chaos, he crashed his vehicle and the mob dragged him out and made him sit in the road as the mob took turns beating him.

Love is accused of running up behind the driver and kicking him in the face, which knocked the driver out. Love has ties to the local Black Lives Matter group in Portland.

#BLM & #antifa militants violently assault man after car accident in downtown Portland. This kick to the head came after several heavy blows from fists. pic.twitter.com/pyLWFOniSF — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 17, 2020

Any legacy media coverage of Marquise Love will omit his ties to Portland BLM. That’s intentional.



Mr Love also has a criminal history that includes charges for domestic violence assault. #BlackLivesMatter #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/Gc9vOG9kGe — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 18, 2020

"Investigators made attempts to contact Love but could not locate him. Investigators have left messages for Love to turn himself in but will continue to look for him as there is probable cause for his arrest. PPB Investigators have been made aware of attempts by members of the public to contact Love after possible personal information was posted online. Investigators urge the public to not do this as it can be dangerous. Also, the information circulating on social media is not always accurate," the PPB said in a statement.

"The Portland Police Bureau is taking this assault and other incidents of violence extremely seriously," said Chief Chuck Lovell. "Our Detectives continue to investigate this assault as well as other acts of violence directed toward protestors, but we need more than just videos from social media. In order to hold individuals responsible for criminal acts, we need the public to provide information and refrain from tampering with evidence."