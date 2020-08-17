Portland

Rioters In Portland Savagely Beat Up Driver After Crashing His Car

A Black Lives Matter and Antifa mob in Portland savagely beat a man when they dragged him out of his car that he crashed as he was trying to get away from the crowd. The crowd had accused the driver of trying to run over protesters.

Video posted on Twitter showed the incident occurring from Sunday night to early Monday morning. The agitators were harassing the driver and he tried to leave the area via a pickup truck but crashed down the road, exciting the rioters as they chased after him.

After dragging the driver out of his car, the crowd made him sit in the street and continued to beat on him as he sat down. One person was then recorded kicking the man in the face, knocking him unconscious.  

The Portland Police Bureau explained in a press release a Rapid Response Team had to be deployed in order to help secure the area and get the driver to the hospital because the "hostile crowd" was slowing down their response time:

"Officers encounters a hostile crowd and a squad from the Rapid Response Team (RRT) responded to help secure the scene while the investigation was underway. The driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries. The incident is under investigation and no arrests have been made."

