Rioters In Portland Savagely Beat Up Driver After Crashing His Car

A Black Lives Matter and Antifa mob in Portland savagely beat a man when they dragged him out of his car that he crashed as he was trying to get away from the crowd. The crowd had accused the driver of trying to run over protesters.

Video posted on Twitter showed the incident occurring from Sunday night to early Monday morning. The agitators were harassing the driver and he tried to leave the area via a pickup truck but crashed down the road, exciting the rioters as they chased after him.

TONIGHT: Here is what took place before the man crashed his car into a tree here in Downtown Portland



BLM thugs began to harass and physically assault him and his female partner in the street for defending someone they robbed



He then began to drive away to evade them pic.twitter.com/5oPev8Fiar — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

After dragging the driver out of his car, the crowd made him sit in the street and continued to beat on him as he sat down. One person was then recorded kicking the man in the face, knocking him unconscious.

Here are more clips of the BLM militant assaulting the man who crashed his truck pic.twitter.com/o2cdleIs9c — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

A crowd is gathered around the unconscious victim’s body; some are pouring water on his head. Others can be heard arguing and establishing BLM responsibility for the attack. pic.twitter.com/I6GUIYkTtZ — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 17, 2020

Portland: A man accused of trying to run over protesters crashed his vehicle. BLM & Antifa militants then pull him from the car and violently assault him. pic.twitter.com/DiUbV9Mcy5 — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 17, 2020

#BLM & #antifa militants violently assault man after car accident in downtown Portland. This kick to the head came after several heavy blows from fists. pic.twitter.com/pyLWFOniSF — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) August 17, 2020

The Portland Police Bureau explained in a press release a Rapid Response Team had to be deployed in order to help secure the area and get the driver to the hospital because the "hostile crowd" was slowing down their response time: