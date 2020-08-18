First Day of the DNC Wanted You to Ignore the Country's Violent Riots

The first day of the virtual Democratic National Convention was a cringefest and social media users were more than willing to mock the new format. But while DNC had its share of awkward moments, its participants wanted to hammer the point that the ongoing protests have been peaceful.

During the two-hour main event, which featured actress Eva Longoria as its moderator, "peaceful protest" or some variation was used at least six times.

"Americans donned face masks and safely and peacefully protested the death of George Floyd. But while we were protesting, Donald Trump was plotting. He stood in front of one of our most treasured houses of worship and held a Bible for a photo op. He sent troops in camouflage in our streets. He sent tear gas into the air and federal helicopters too. I knew if he did this to D.C., he would do it to your city or your town," Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser warned, adding, "There were a few people who stood on this very balcony as thousands of people peacefully protested in this city, one was our next vice president, my sister Kamala Harris."

"During this president’s term, the unthinkable has become normal. He has tried to prevent people from voting. Undermine the U.S. Postal service. Deployed the military and federal agents against peaceful protestors," Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said during his speaking time.

As Townhall, and many other news outlets have documented, while protests have been peaceful, they have also turned violent. Neighborhoods in Minneapolis were looted and burned for nearly four days before the National Guard and State Police helped the besieged Minneapolis Police Department. Seattle saw heavy fighting between police and rioters near the East Precinct, which resulted in Mayor Jenny Durken to order its abandonment. Parts of New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago were also looted, with Chicago's Magnificent Mile looted just last week.

In Washington, D.C., more than 60 U.S. Park Police were injured as rioters clashed with them in Lafayette Square, which later saw a mob trying to tear down the statue of former President Andrew Jackson.

In Washington, DC some protesters have exercised their constitutional right to peaceably assemble, while others have engaged in blatant criminal activities. US Park Police and law enforcement officials have endured continued violence. pic.twitter.com/ZyjznZ8VDE — Interior Press Secretary (@DOIPressSec) June 24, 2020

Portland, America's perpetual temper tantrum, continues to see nightly unrest. This past weekend saw more riots in the city's neighborhoods and a man savagely beaten by a mob after crashing his car.

This would have been a great opportunity for the Democrats to tell America on the national stage they stand with peaceful protests and want nothing to do with rioters and agitators. Instead, they want to act like they are not happening.