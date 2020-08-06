'It Outrageous': CBP Commissioner Shreds 'Lying' Dems Still Claiming DHS Agents Were 'Unidentifiable'

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Acting Customs and Border Protect Commissioner Mark Morgan blasted Congressional Democrats who are continuing to push the false claim the Department of Homeland Security officers who were deployed to Portland were "unidentifiable" and acted as a "secret police" during a press conference on Thursday.

During a Senate hearing on Tuesday, Sens. Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Jeff Merkley (D-OR) each accused the DHS officers sent to prevent rioters from destroying the Hatfield Federal Courthouse of using "secret police" tactics and could not be identified with what agency they worked for.

"It's outrageous at this point. In the beginning, I'll give them the benefit of the doubt," Morgan said to Townhall during the press conference. "We've bent over backward. DHS, the Secretary, the Deputy Secretary, both of them have now testified. We've gone on the Hill, all of us."

"We've given an exorbitant amount of evidence that absolutely puts that false narrative to bed. The individuals that are still saying that, they simply are lying. They simply don't want to hear the truth. I've been a career law enforcement guy for 30 years, I've never seen it this bad," he added.

Morgan said Democrats have been briefed about the markings DHS officers have worn while responding to riots in Portland and they still go out and "lie about it again" to "score political points" and to put "politics above public safety."

While I was on the ground in Portland last week, I saw the federal officers and I was able to clearly determine which agency they worked for based on the patches they had on their uniforms.

Morgan further pointed out the agents who were wearing Multicam uniforms, a camouflage for when they are out in the field, has been replaced with a solid green uniform following criticisms of agents being "militarized."



