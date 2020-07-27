Portland Police Recovers Loaded Rifle Magazines and Molotov Cocktails Near Federal Courthouse

The Portland Police Bureau announced on Monday they had recovered loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails at the park near the Multnomah County Justice Center, the site where rioters continue to clash with police and federal agents.

"On July 26, 2020 while Portland Police were investigating a shots fired call near Lownsdale Square Park a passerby pointed out a suspicious bag to them. Police examined the bag and found that it contained loaded rifle magazines and Molotov cocktails," Portland Police said in a statement.

"Police recovered the bag. The origin of this ammunition and these destructive devices is under investigation," the statement added.

Portland experiences protests and riots on a nightly basis in the area around the federal courthouse. A recent tactic has been rioters and agitators attempting to tear down the fence that had been set up to prevent people from trying to break in and set fire to the building.

The federal officers often have to leave the building to prevent the fires from spreading to prevent rioters from tearing down the fence.