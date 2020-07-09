Don Lemon Asserts Jesus Christ 'Was Not Perfect' While He Was on Earth

CNN host Don Lemon claimed on Monday Jesus Christ was not "perfect" while he was on Earth while discussing the debate over statues and memorials that honor the United States' Founding Fathers after President Trump made a pre-Independence Day speech at Mount Rushmore.

Fellow host Chris Cuomo said people are incorrect to use the "where does it end" slippery slope argument when it comes to statues.

"That’s not coming from a place of logic. Nobody is saying — it never ends. Yeah, it does end. First of all. Because what you’re dealing with is a time in history where slavery was okay. And how you reconcile that with where you want to be. It’s not about erase. It’s about proper place and fear frustrates that effort," Cuomo said.

"It is not just Trumpers. And supporters. It’s very well-meaning liberals as well who are feeling these things. And if you are having those feelings then maybe that means you have a conscience about it. And that’s actually the right feeling to have and you should be engaged in discussion. But here's the thing, Jesus Christ, if you that’s who you believe in Jesus Christ, admittedly was not perfect when he was here on the Earth," Lemon stated.

"So why are we defying the Founders of the country? Many owned slaves and in the Constitution, they didn’t — they put slavery in there. It should be abolished because it was the King and the Congress said no way. So they had to come up with an alternative of three-fifths and on and on," Lemon continued.

He added while the Founding Fathers did do some great things, "they weren’t perfect either. And so as Americans, all of us should come together and have conversations and get together and stop letting someone divide us. No one is perfect. Nothing is perfect. Not even the Founding Fathers."

1 Peter 2:21-22 in the Bible states, "For to this you have been called, because Christ also suffered for you, leaving you an example, so that you might follow in his steps. He committed no sin, neither was deceit found in his mouth."



