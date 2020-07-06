Acting CBP Commissioner Slams Portland Officials for Abandoning the City to Antifa Rioters

Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan criticized Portland authorities as Antifa rioters have caused mayhem in the streets for over 30 days, resulting in border patrol officers being deployed to quell the violence.

"These are not protesters. These are criminals who got together and organized and planned and actually brought weapons. They brought shields. They brought frozen water bottles, rocks, lasers, weapons with the intent to destroy a federal building and harm law enforcement officers and I’ve said it before. I don’t care what your idea logic beliefs are your, political affiliation. Violence, we should all be united is wrong and I can tell you for one, I’m glad this President of the United States understands the importance of law and order and that it’s a cornerstone of American society," Morgan told "Fox & Friends" on Sunday. "What we saw in Portland last night was criminal and we stood strong with our federal partners to resist that."

Morgan said a situation report he got that morning detailed how one of the rioters they arrested had pipe bombs and a machete.

"It’s a game to them. It’s a deadly game. This is about law and order. We must be united. Where are the local political leaders, griff, standing up, saying this is wrong, these individuals should cease and desist and be arrested? Where are they?" Morgan asked.

"We’re going to escalate to the use of force that’s needed to repel these criminals and apprehend them and prosecute them. I can tell you, I’ve been doing this for over 25 years. This president is 100% behind us. I’m glad we have an administration that understands the importance of law and order. We’re not walking away from our federal facilities like police departments have in some communities," Morgan concluded.



