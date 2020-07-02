Rachel Maddow

Rachel Maddow Eats Crow After Wrongly Predicting 'Terrible' Jobs Numbers for June

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Jul 02, 2020 7:20 PM
Source: AP Photo/Steven Senne

Twitter users made sure MSNBC host Rachel Maddow ate the words she said on air, the ones predicting the June jobs report would be "terrible." Instead, the June jobs report showed the U.S. increased employment as signs of a recovery are beginning to show following the lockdowns in response to the Wuhan coronavirus.

"Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 4.8 million in June, and the unemployment rate declined to 11.1 percent," the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. "These improvements in the labor market reflected the continued resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed in March and April due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and efforts to contain it."

"In June, employment in leisure and hospitality rose sharply. Notable job gains also occurred in retail trade, education and health services, other services, manufacturing, and professional and business services."

During her show this week, however, Maddow told her audience to "brace" for the June unemployment numbers because it was going to be "terrible."

Users on Twitter posted the soundbite on Friday and mocked her for getting it wrong.

Most Popular