Even CNN Is Shocked to See Chief Justice John Roberts Side With Liberals Again

Conservatives voiced their outrage on Monday after Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberals on the bench in a 5-4 decision on abortion access. The court's decision struck down one of Louisiana's abortion laws that required abortionists to acquire admitting privileges from nearby hospitals.

“Today’s ruling is a bitter disappointment,” said Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser. “It demonstrates once again the failure of the Supreme Court to allow the American people to protect the well-being of women from the tentacles of a brutal and profit-seeking abortion industry."

Mark Levin said Roberts "has destroyed any credibility the Court may have had. He’s a disgrace."

Even CNN Chief Legal Analyst Jeffery Toobin expressed his surprise at how Roberts, once again, sided with liberals on a prominent, controversial issue.

"I have plenty of surprise. Something is going on with John Roberts. I mean, John Roberts has sided with the liberals now in three of the biggest cases of the year. The case that said, under Title 7 of the Civil Rights Act, you can’t discriminate, you can’t fire people because they are gay or transgender. In the DACA case, he voted to join with the liberals to overturn, to overturn the effort to stop DACA," Toobin explained. "And here, this law was almost identical to the one in Texas. John Roberts dissented in that case. John Roberts said that Texas law was Constitutional, but he lost that case because Anthony Kennedy was still on the court, and he voted with the liberals in that 5-4 decision."

"So, I mean, this is an extremely important decision to the lives of women in Louisiana most importantly, because it means that Louisiana will not effectively have abortion ban, but it also is a message to other states that don’t think there are five votes on the Supreme Court now to uphold overturning abortion laws. So it is a major decision. It is a major message that Chief justice Roberts may not be who we thought he was," he added.



