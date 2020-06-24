Police

Once Festive Atmosphere at Site Where Rayshard Brooks Was Killed Quickly Turns Into a Tense Scene

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Jun 24, 2020 4:15 PM
Source: Townhall Media/Julio Rosas

Atlanta, Ga. — Community members had gathered at the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks had been killed by Atlanta police on Friday to commemorate Juneteenth, a holiday that recognizes the emancipation of slaves in the United States. It was a festive atmosphere with fireworks being set off and families bringing grills to have cookouts.

It was as if the Fourth of July arrived early in the neighborhood, but the locals were all there to show their support and solidarity with Brooks. As I previously reported, many locals view Brooks as another victim of police brutality, despite video evidence showing him attacking the officers and attempting to use the taser he stole from them.

All that changed as the evening turned into night and a slew of gunfire rang out. At least one person, who was not shooting, was hit in the leg. When officers arrived on the scene, the situation did not escalate, as many still did not want the police there.

On Saturday, the mood was very different than the day before. There were fewer people, specifically, families with young children, and there was tension in the air. The rumor spreading around by those on the scene said it was white people who drove by and started shooting.

Police and the fire department were still by the Wendy's late Saturday afternoon. A confrontation started after an officer moved a makeshift barricade to allow their vehicles to leave the area. One person in the crowd attempted to smash the police SUV with a large concrete block but was stopped by others. Another person placed himself on a nearby hill with a rifle.

When it became dark, some wondered if another shooting was going to happen. Around 10:20 p.m., someone fired their gun, sending people fleeing and hiding behind cover. Once it was over, some in the crowd became upset as they wanted the violence to stop.

As they were trying to figure out who started shooting, a man who was filming in the Wendy's parking lot was attacked by people because they did not want witnesses recording what was happening. The man was mobbed and pushed out, but not before a few people punched him the head.

What was once an area for partying and speaking out against police brutality has turned into a place where it is not advisable to be during the nighttime. More people with guns showed up on Sunday, placing armed "guards" at their makeshift barricades.

