Police Chief Joins Black Lives Matters Protesters' Demonstration By Laying Facedown on the Pavement

Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Jun 08, 2020 4:35 PM
Source: @agreenphotog/Twitter

The police chief in Webster, Massachusetts took part in the Black Lives Matter protesters' demonstration outside of the town's city hall on Saturday. The protesters laid down on the pavement for over eight minutes in remembrance of George Floyd's death while he was in Minneapolis police custody. 

Protests have taken place across the country after Floyd's death, which appeared to have been caused by the officer kneeling into his neck, despite being handcuffed, for nearly 10 minutes. In Minneapolis, protests turned into riots and looting as police were overwhelmed, with rioting then breaking out in other parts of the county.  

Telegram.com reported at the urging of the crowd, Police Chief Michael Shaw also laid down. The crowd showed their appreciation by chanting, "Thank you, Chief!"

After the demonstration was over, Shaw told the crowd that good cops within any police department hate the bad cops just as much as the public.

"All the men and women you see here were sickened by what they saw. They're good cops. We try to do as much as we can with the community...but you know what? We can do better," he added.

