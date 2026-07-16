Trump, McCormick Announce Nearly $10 Billion in Defense Investments at PA Summit

The Defense industry is about to get a huge upgrade, as President Trump announced that the War Department would invest nearly $10 billion in production and create 4,000 new jobs for PA workers. Yesterday, Trump traveled to Carlisle, PA, for Sen. Dave McCormick's (R-PA) Defense and Innovation Summit at the Army War College, alongside heads of Lockheed Martin, Palantir, JP Morgan, etc. He gave the keynote address to close out the two-day event.

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“Nearly $10 billion will be invested to support local jobs, according to announcements from dozens of companies during Pennsylvania's Defense and Innovation Summit in Carlisle.” 💵 📈



These investments will continue to ensure America remains the leader in defense, technology,… pic.twitter.com/tqRwLKvpfU — U.S. Department of Labor (@USDOL) July 15, 2026

President Trump Announces Nearly $10 Billion in Defense Industrial Base Investments in Pennsylvania at McCormick’s Summithttps://t.co/WpV4DwUNQA — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) July 16, 2026

"This year, we're celebrating the 250th anniversary of American freedom, and no state has been more central to protecting that freedom than the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. … With today's announcement, Pennsylvania will play a key role in building the arsenal of freedom to defend our nation in the modern world," Trump said.

HAPPENING NOW: President Trump announces $10 billion in new investments in our defense, resulting in 4,000+ new jobs 💪



"We are here to celebrate a colossal victory for this commonwealth and for the entire nation. This afternoon, we are announcing nearly $10 billion of new… pic.twitter.com/SAv6CwfDWu — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 15, 2026

During the Summit, nearly 40 companies announced their plans to contribute to the investments across three categories: Defense Industrial Base, Emerging Technology, and R&D and Workforce. The investments honed in on advancing munitions, shipbuilding, and the space domain industry, as well as artificial intelligence, robotics, and other emerging technologies, according to the Dept of War. Much of the summit focused on the escalating threat posed by China and the need for faster U.S. military innovation. Both McCormick and Democrat Gov. Josh Shapiro (PA) agreed on the need to innovate — McCormick noted that PA's schools and private companies are leading the charge on research and innovation, saying, "We have that cutting-edge expertise here. We have to support it.” Shapiro focused on the threat of Chinese innovation, saying, “We have got to realize that China is innovating at a rate far quicker than the United States is right now."

According to McCormick's website, more than 1,300 attendees took part in over 1,500 meetings connecting investors, suppliers, workforce leaders, university researchers, warfighters, and Department of War officials over the two days.

McCormick applauded Trump's announcement, saying:

Pennsylvania has powered American defense since the Army, Navy, and Marine Corps were founded in Philadelphia in 1775. That legacy carried us through the Arsenal of Democracy in World War II, and it’s carrying us today through advanced manufacturing, robotics, AI, and space...President Trump has laid out a bold vision for American strength, and Pennsylvania is proving it can deliver, bringing the innovation, the workforce, and the will to build it.

The announcement follows last summer's Energy and AI Summit, hosted by Sen. Dave McCormick at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, PA, where over $92 billion in investments were announced for state energy and AI infrastructure. In less than two years, the junior senator has unleashed the power of the Keystone state, advancing the President's agenda and fighting for American dominance.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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