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Tipsheet

Trump to Headline PA Defense and Innovation Summit Alongside Top CEOs

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | July 13, 2026 2:15 PM
Trump to Headline PA Defense and Innovation Summit Alongside Top CEOs
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Big names are set to attend the 2026 PA Defense and Innovation Summit, including President Trump, who will be headlining the event hosted by Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA). Following last summer's Energy and AI summit in Pittsburgh, McCormick is spotlighting Pennsylvania's unique role in powering American defense, attracting investment from companies such as Palantir and Bridgewater Associates.

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"Last July, the President came to Pennsylvania, and together we announced more than $90 billion in investments to strengthen America’s energy dominance and AI leadership. This July, I look forward to welcoming President Trump back to build on this momentum with a focus on strengthening and advancing our national defense,” said Sen. McCormick. “The Commonwealth stands ready to lead and deliver the innovation, manufacturing, and skilled workforce necessary to advance the President’s vision and strengthen our military edge.” 

The July 14—15 summit hosted in Carlisle, PA, at the U.S. Army War College will feature some of the nation's top national security and military leaders. Speakers include Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, several Under Secretaries of the Department of War, and more. Prominent business leaders, including JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon, Blackstone President Jon Gray, and CEOs of Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Boeing, and others, will also participate in the summit. President Trump will headline the event, announcing new investments and partnerships in defense innovation. President Trump announced more than $92 billion in new energy investments at last year's summit, the largest single-day investment announcement in Pennsylvania’s history.

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DONALD TRUMP MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY PENNSYLVANIA TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Day One will showcase PA's prominence and potential in pioneering innovative defense, showcasing leading defense companies, emerging startups, and critical suppliers in an Expo. Major investments announced by Trump and high-ranking CEOs will take place the following day. 

The event's stated agenda is to "advance President Trump’s commitment to Peace through Strength and seize on this generational opportunity for Pennsylvania to contribute and strengthen our national defense, made possible by President Trump’s historic $1.5 trillion defense budget." Similar to last year's event, the summit is expected to create hundreds of thousands of new jobs for PA workers, strengthening the state's economy while contributing to the Trump Administration's policy goals. 

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Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

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