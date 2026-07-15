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Leftist Podcasters Trash Christianity and Homeschooling: 'It’s Child Abuse'

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | July 15, 2026 6:15 PM
Leftist Podcasters Trash Christianity and Homeschooling: 'It’s Child Abuse'
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

After a long day of making heinous remarks toward the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, Jennifer Welch and her self-proclaimed "best friend" Angie Sullivan got back on the microphone today to shame parents who homeschool their kids, spinning it into a rant about how America has a "crazy Christian problem."

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Sullivan kicked off the conversation by suggesting that homeschooling is a bad idea "from soup to nuts," saying that it's "f*****g weird as f**k that you want your kids around you all day and all night."

She says she doesn't trust somebody who wants to be with their kids 24/7, and says she thinks that "a lot of dumb people do it cause it's just easier." Easier? A parent having to stay back from work to take on a dual role as parent and educator is far more sacrificial of time, energy, and money than sending kids to public school—but parents aren't left with much choice when those schools are hosting drag queen story hours, teaching critical race theory, and the like. But sure, Angie, we know you aren't capable of any intellectual rebuttal other than "they're dumb." 

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Sullivan passed the baton to Welch, who dialed up the hatred and said that Christians who homeschool their kids "fear critical thinking more than anything on the planet." 

Warning: Explicit Language

"This is trickle-down stupidity," she said, calling homeschooling parents "the dumbest people she knew," who want to "project a script" onto their kids. After calling homeschooling "trad wife" and "MAGA on steroids," she concluded that America has a "fundamental crazy Christian problem." Welch thinks that teaching your kids to love God and adhere to the basic principles of Biblical morality is radical. Gender surgeries for minors, however? She supports that, and she thinks that many Democrats are not woke enough. 

According to Welch and Sullivan, genital mutilation of minors is not child abuse, but raising your kids in Christian values is. 

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Warning: Explicit Language

"I think it's selfish for parents to push a religion onto their child before they are old enough to decide for themselves...I think it's all child abuse," she says. "You know I agree," responds Sullivan.

The women who mocked a senator saying he "liked c**k and killing" think it's child abuse to raise your kids on Christian principles... shocking. If that is not a ringing endorsement for raising children with basic moral principles, I am not sure what is.

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Sunny Hostin Complained About Lindsey Graham's Sister Becoming a US Senator. Her Reason Is Unreal. Matt Vespa
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