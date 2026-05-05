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Tipsheet

The Left's Attacks on Homeschooling Rear Their Ugly Head Again

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 05, 2026 11:30 AM
The Left's Attacks on Homeschooling Rear Their Ugly Head Again
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

The Left loves to prop up failing public schools, and they do that by attacking private schools (except when they send their kids to private schools), school choice, and homeschooling. But repeated studies have shown that private and homeschooling schools not only spend less per student but also have better outcomes.

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But private schools and homeschooling don't prop up corrupt teachers' unions or indoctrinate children, so the Left attack them.

Tell us you know nothing about homeschooling without telling us you know nothing about homeschooling. Also, this is a fun little game the Left plays: 'Oh, you're trying to get out of our failing system? Well, then you need to be subjected to our failing system's standards. And if you object, you're hiding something!'

"The evaluation/testing you are talking about would almost certainly prohibit that sort of tailored education, especially since they would be designed and administered by a system that wants to eliminate homeschooling in almost all cases," he wrote.

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Related:

EDUCATION

Destroying homeschooling is the point.

This.

Yeah. The Left needs to clean its own house before coming into ours.

They don't want kids; they want to indoctrinate ours.

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Here's the entire post, because it's a good one:

So, to take an example, 23 schools in Baltimore have zero children scoring proficient in math. Because of that, those schools have faced the consequence of getting extra funding. Thus, if a homeschooler is found to have performance that bad or worse, they should also be given extra funding, I guess.

That's how it works. Failing schools get more money to fail harder.

For Leftists, this is acceptable. They don't want an educated populace, they want an indoctrinated one.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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A 77-Year-Old Was Beaten in Seattle. The Mayor's Response Is Infuriating. Amy Curtis
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