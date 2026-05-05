The Left's Attacks on Homeschooling Rear Their Ugly Head Again

The Left loves to prop up failing public schools, and they do that by attacking private schools (except when they send their kids to private schools), school choice, and homeschooling. But repeated studies have shown that private and homeschooling schools not only spend less per student but also have better outcomes.

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But private schools and homeschooling don't prop up corrupt teachers' unions or indoctrinate children, so the Left attack them.

Right, if homeschooling is actually super high quality, then homeschooling families should not object to being evaluated, tested, and checked-in-on to make sure their kids are actually learning. https://t.co/T9T6yYrKvU — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) May 2, 2026

Tell us you know nothing about homeschooling without telling us you know nothing about homeschooling. Also, this is a fun little game the Left plays: 'Oh, you're trying to get out of our failing system? Well, then you need to be subjected to our failing system's standards. And if you object, you're hiding something!'

One of the reasons homeschooled kids have superior educational outcomes is avoiding the slow-progress-across-all-subjects method public schools impose on every student, no matter how they learn.



The evaluation/testing you are talking about would almost certainly prohibit that… — Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) May 3, 2026

"The evaluation/testing you are talking about would almost certainly prohibit that sort of tailored education, especially since they would be designed and administered by a system that wants to eliminate homeschooling in almost all cases," he wrote.

Destroying homeschooling is the point.

Tested by who, and to what purpose?



You are not entitled to the assumption that the testers are competent or benevolent.



And you are not entitled to ANY access to someone else's children.



Zip. Zero. Zilch. Nada. — Devon Eriksen (@Devon_Eriksen_) May 3, 2026

This.

First, why not check in and evaluate the teachers of millions of illiterate high school seniors who are functionally illiterate



Once you fix that disaster, then go ahead and start judging homeschool parents — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) May 3, 2026

Yeah. The Left needs to clean its own house before coming into ours.

They are tested when they apply to college. If you think homeschooling parents aren’t interested in performance, you’re kind of a moron. And maybe you shouldn’t decide what parents should do until you are one. You don’t want kids, butt the f*** out of other people’s parental… — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) May 4, 2026

They don't want kids; they want to indoctrinate ours.

Jill is 100% correct. we should absolutely evaluate, test and check-on home-school kids. if they are not performing at least as well as the worst kid in a public school then they should face the same consequences as a public school with similar performance.



so, to take an… https://t.co/5XZd96fWEC pic.twitter.com/yLPQVm4IHt — blighter (@blightersort) May 4, 2026

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Here's the entire post, because it's a good one:

So, to take an example, 23 schools in Baltimore have zero children scoring proficient in math. Because of that, those schools have faced the consequence of getting extra funding. Thus, if a homeschooler is found to have performance that bad or worse, they should also be given extra funding, I guess.

That's how it works. Failing schools get more money to fail harder.

Not a single child is proficient in math in 80 public schools in Chicago. They spend $30,000 per student annually. https://t.co/cPZjo9MfVq — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) May 4, 2026

For Leftists, this is acceptable. They don't want an educated populace, they want an indoctrinated one.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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