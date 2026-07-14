'It's Not Extreme': Guess What the DSA Wants to Abolish Now

Give the communists a little credit. Unlike Democrats who masquerade their progressive ideologies behind a "moderate" campaign, the Democratic Socialists of America just proudly announced their plans to completely abolish the pillars of America, starting with the Senate.

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DSA Co-Chair Ashik Siddique: "We just don’t see the point of the Senate, historically it was meant to serve very wealthy people..."



HOST: "Would you like to abolish the senate?"



SIDDIQUE: "That's part of our platform, and we don't think that's extreme." pic.twitter.com/ppQVeM1noq — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 14, 2026

"We just don't see the point of the Senate. Historically, it was meant to serve very wealthy people who owned a lot of land," said DSA Co-Chair Ashik Siddique in an interview with C-SPAN. When asked if he would abolish the Senate, he said, "That's part of our platform, and we don't think that's extreme. We think it's a change that would help make this country more democratic."

According to the DSA, the only way for "true political democracy" to flourish is by abolishing class and overthrowing capitalism, removing money from society. From these roots grew the idea of abolishing one of the U.S.'s most foundational and enduring institutions. The Senate was, of course, established to ensure smaller states with fewer House Representatives would still hold influence over federal policy. The abolition of the Senate would then take power away from smaller states, allowing larger states to dominate policymaking and usurp authority. DSA knows this, of course, and welcomes any move that would take power from smaller states, which tend to lean conservative.

DSA has hosted this argument on its own platform for over a decade:

The road to socialism is political democracy. Our vehicle can be nothing other than a democratic mass movement. And that road takes us through the House of Representatives, or, ideally, a more democratic descendent of it. In the long run, the Senate is nothing but a roadblock between “we the people” and our freedom. Let’s abolish it.

As if the idea wasn't crazy enough on its face, Article V of the U.S. Constitution explicitly states that no state can be deprived of its equal suffrage in the Senate without its consent, meaning that abolition would require a full Constitutional rewrite and a unanimous 50-state vote. There you have it, folks. The DSA just told you they want to abolish the foundational institutions that make America what it is and rebuild a new nation with a "leftist majority." With multiple DSA candidates winning primaries and running in cities around the country, they have started to infiltrate the country from within. Their movement must be trampled.

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