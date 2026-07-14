Hunter Biden's New Groyper 'Friendship' Didn't Last Long

Hunter Biden is continuing his tour of sitting down with vile people. Months after interviewing with Candace Owens, the former president's felony-ridden son just wrapped up a Chanel 5 podcast interview alongside Nick Fuentes. Reports say the discussions got heated.

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NEW - Hunter Biden and Nick Fuentes sit down for a joint interview with the Chanel 5 podcast — TMZ pic.twitter.com/YsFSpSlmmB — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 13, 2026

Nick Fuentes and Hunter Biden reportedly met in a motel room for a political debate that nearly turned violent pic.twitter.com/D1k5PG0O1d — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) July 14, 2026

In the latest saga of "Where's Hunter?", Biden and Fuentes met in a Philadelphia hotel room to film an episode for Andrew Callaghan's Channel 5 YouTube series. According to reports, the sit-down got heated, with Callaghan having to step in to break up a near-physical altercation. The conversation is being labeled as having "no questions off-limits," and features everything from laughs to verbal altercations. Fuentes reportedly approached Callaghan asking to be featured on his channel, and he was invited to sit down with Biden.

Fuentes is notorious for his antisemitic, racist, and misogynistic online persona, famously denying the Holocaust and praising Hitler, and for his comments about women and Black people's inferiority. Thanks to Tucker Carlson, Fuentes expanded his reach in late 2025 after sitting down for a two-hour long interview in which Carlson treated him like a friend. Fuentes continues growing his platform through his own streaming sites, receiving donations from his audience.

Following years of scandals including the notorious laptop, Hunter Biden won big in his defamation suit against a Trump donor and hired a PR team. Now, he is desperately trying to reshape his image by calling himself an artist and author, appearing on podcasts and posting bizarre comments on X, insinuating the real him has been shielded from the public this whole time.

I'm Hunter Biden. You've never actually heard from me. — Hunter Biden (@HunterBiden) May 19, 2026

Biden's friend is even filming a documentary about him to "tell his story" and uncover all of the charm hidden beneath the drugs and porn addictions.

The interview is set to air sometime in July on Callaghan's YouTube channel.

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