The WNBA's Shameful Treatment of Caitlin Clark Continues

Talk about killing your golden goose. The WNBA is an unpopular cash cow that elevates some of the worst people to quasi-celebrity status. Few Americans watch the games, so you'd think they'd welcome any sort of positive attention. They were gifted such attention when Caitlin Clark, the powerhouse from the University of Iowa, joined the Indiana Fever a couple of years ago.

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But the WNBA couldn't help itself. Instead of elevating Clark and drawing on her popularity, they've gone out of their way to shame her, refuse to call fouls against her, and even omitted her from a recent campaign celebrating the league's 30th anniversary.

First, we'll start with this egregious foul against Clark by Alyssa Thomas.

Caitlin Clark got punched in the throat & stepped on by Alyssa Thomas.



No foul, of course 🙄 pic.twitter.com/peBy5K3kfi — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) June 25, 2026

That is a full-on throat punch with no foul.

Alyssa Thomas and her lesbian lover DeWanna Bonner hate Clark. It’s obvious… https://t.co/Z9r5bawqnE — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) June 25, 2026

Obviously.

Thomas should be fined for that — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) June 25, 2026

Fined and suspended.

It’s insane how the WNBA allows the most important, influential, & popular player in league history to get treated like literal garbage.



Caitlin Clark deserves better. https://t.co/OysEYajTS3 pic.twitter.com/dBFk8PPmKs — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) June 25, 2026

Clark should take a coaching job and endorsements. She'd make more money and not get punched in the throat.

They're intentionally targeting Caitlin Clark aren't they https://t.co/Pwg0FlmE1F pic.twitter.com/qFZHiB4jIq — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminlee) June 25, 2026

Yes.

And now check out how the media spun Clark leaving the game.

Media coverage vs reality: pic.twitter.com/3nl4AdMD4r — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 25, 2026

'Back issue.' Simply incredible.

As an Iowa fan it’s absolutely sickening that Caitlin Clark gets treated like this by WNBA players.



She brought fans and attention to the WNBA and Caitlin still gets treated like crap.



The racism towards white WNBA players is absolutely disgusting. — Kinnick West (@JaydenlikesIowa) June 25, 2026

There is a lot of racism in the WNBA, it seems.

You don’t hate the media enough https://t.co/dVteJpQUHi — jay plemons (@jayplemons) June 25, 2026

We do not.

And check out this 30th anniversary poster for the WNBA. Spot who's missing.

The WNBA left Caitlin Clark off their 30th anniversary poster. We have truly never seen anything like this. The league got a golden goose and is doing everything they can to kill her. https://t.co/CMXrJujwgX — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 25, 2026

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The WNBA deserves to go bankrupt.

I've never seen an organization more dedicated to self-imploding than the WNBA. It's amazing. — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 25, 2026

If the NBA didn't prop them up, the league would fold tomorrow.

It’s important to understand that the WNBA is not a sports league.



The WNBA is a jobs program for retarded lesbians. https://t.co/iLzBy4OexQ — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 25, 2026

Where's the lie.

Here ya go. I quickly fixed it for them.

- The DEIs in the WNBA PR office should be fired. pic.twitter.com/H4y5jdTmw8 — Voice of Sanity (@HouseofElon) June 25, 2026

Perfect.