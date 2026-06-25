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Tipsheet

The WNBA's Shameful Treatment of Caitlin Clark Continues

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 25, 2026 7:30 AM
The WNBA's Shameful Treatment of Caitlin Clark Continues
AP Photo/Colin Hubbard

Talk about killing your golden goose. The WNBA is an unpopular cash cow that elevates some of the worst people to quasi-celebrity status. Few Americans watch the games, so you'd think they'd welcome any sort of positive attention. They were gifted such attention when Caitlin Clark, the powerhouse from the University of Iowa, joined the Indiana Fever a couple of years ago.

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But the WNBA couldn't help itself. Instead of elevating Clark and drawing on her popularity, they've gone out of their way to shame her, refuse to call fouls against her, and even omitted her from a recent campaign celebrating the league's 30th anniversary.

First, we'll start with this egregious foul against Clark by Alyssa Thomas.

That is a full-on throat punch with no foul.

Obviously.

Fined and suspended.

Clark should take a coaching job and endorsements. She'd make more money and not get punched in the throat.

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Related:

INDIANA IOWA SPORTS

Yes.

And now check out how the media spun Clark leaving the game.

'Back issue.' Simply incredible.

There is a lot of racism in the WNBA, it seems.

We do not.

And check out this 30th anniversary poster for the WNBA. Spot who's missing.

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The WNBA deserves to go bankrupt.

If the NBA didn't prop them up, the league would fold tomorrow.

Where's the lie.

Perfect.

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