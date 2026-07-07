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Tipsheet

Leftist Influencer Leads 'Down With the USA' Chant at the Ayatollah's Funeral

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | July 07, 2026 1:30 PM
Leftist Influencer Leads 'Down With the USA' Chant at the Ayatollah's Funeral
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Welcome to 21st-century America, where leftist social media "influencers" are attending the Ayatollah's funeral and screaming anti-American chants to show their support for the Iranian regime. Jackson Hinkle, an influencer with more than 3 million followers on X and 271,000 YouTube subscribers, was mourning the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei yesterday in Tehran, Iran, while he led a chant, saying, "Down with the USA." 

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He spent our Independence Day mourning a religious tyrant who killed thousands of Iranians in the streets for protesting the regime. 

Ironically, he says Trump commits terrorist crimes while actively supporting the leaders of terrorist regimes: 

People of Iran young and old, men and women, have been out here standing with the revolution, against the United States, against the Zionist entity, and the terrorist crimes of the Trump administration, and Netanyahu. If there's one thing I can tell you here tonight, it's that the people want their revenge. And revenge I'm sure they will get.

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Related:

ANTISEMITISM IRAN TERRORISM USA AYATOLLAH ALI KHAMENEI

He was accompanied in Iran by Vermont local official Christopher Helali and activist Calla Walsh, and had previously attended the funeral for the leader of the known terrorist organization Hezbollah. 

Hinkle led the chants alongside Iranian politician Hossein Taheri in Iran’s Enghelab Square, where he also chanted "Down with the Zionists." 

An American who has become famous by explicitly hating America and being openly antisemitic flew to Iran to celebrate the life of an insidious dictator, and an enemy of the United States. Let Jackson Hinkle and all the other sick, deranged "influencers" stay in Iran to bask in the joys of life in an Islamic Republic. If you wish for the death of America, do not come back. You are not welcome. 

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