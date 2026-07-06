'Young Washington' Gets a Sequel After Smashing Box Office Expectations

"Young Washington," a film produced by Angel Studios, wildly exceeded expectations at the box office this past weekend, bringing in about $20.8 million and beating the new movie "Supergirl" by more than $10 million. "Young Washington" was produced on a $15-20 million budget, less than 15 percent of "Supergirl's" production budget. Angel Studios announced that a follow-up is already in the works, a Revolutionary War film titled "1776."

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Supergirl

Production + marking: $290 million

July 4th weekend (US): $10 million



Young Washington

Production + marketing: $30 million

July 4th weekend (US): $21 million pic.twitter.com/AGJueB75Jn — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 5, 2026

YOUNG WASHINGTON overperformed this weekend, opening to $20.8M domestically.



It’s the 2nd best domestic debut EVER for an @AngelStudiosInc’s movie:



1️⃣David (2025) — $22M

2️⃣Young Washington (2026) — $20.8M

3️⃣Sound of Freedom (2023) — $19.7M pic.twitter.com/c20EQpVXsw — Global Box Office (@GlobalBoxOffice) July 5, 2026

Angel Studios announces a sequel to Young Washington, “1776”, after the film crashed at the box office opening, surpassing “Supergirl”.



Angel Studios, a Christian-based studio based in Utah, plans to release a movie about the founding of Hershey’s chocolate and “The Brink of… pic.twitter.com/nzsZuO0Alb — AF Post (@AFpost) July 6, 2026

Angel Studios is an independent media company that produces "faith-based and value-based" content. Its breakout film "Sound of Freedom" was released in 2023, grossing more than $251 million worldwide despite a production budget of only $14.5 million. With "Young Washington" debuting over the holiday weekend, the film's performance ranks as the company's second-best opening weekend ever, trailing right behind the animated film "David," released in late 2025.

Unlike most major-grossing films, which see their biggest regional success in LA or NYC, the film reportedly saw its strongest performance in the Mountain, Midwest, South Central, and South regions, which accounted for 67 percent of the film's weekend take.

The film even received accolades from famous Marvel actor Chris Pratt, who took to social media to express his disbelief. "It's like 'The Revenant,' 'Pride and Prejudice,' and 'Braveheart,' all combined...The story is freaking so cool. The acting is incredible," Pratt said. He praised William Franklin Miller, the actor who played young Washington, calling him a "massive star," and shouted out Jon Erwin, the film's director, producer, and co-writer, for his work. "Celebrate America's 250th Birthday the right way. Get out to the theater and see 'Young Washington,'" Pratt said.

Celebrate America’s 250th birthday at the box office!!! There’s a lot of great choices this weekend. But considering it’s July 4 weekend I humbly suggest “Young, Washington.” I was actually blown away. The movie is incredible. Like Braveheart for Americans. Jon Erwin crushed it.… pic.twitter.com/dl1a3Uy39o — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) July 3, 2026

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The movie tells a lesser-known story of George Washington's youth and life before assuming command of the Patriot forces and ultimately serving as the first president of the U.S. The film's patriotic, pro-American tone counters the woke world that has captured Hollywood for the past decade.

"Young Washington" outperformed its forecasted opening weekend earnings by about $5 million and will be in theaters until mid-to-late August.

Editor's Note: It’s America’s 250th birthday! Help Townhall celebrate the greatest nation in history by honoring its past, defending its present, and preserving its future with reporting you can trust.

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