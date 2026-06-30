House Testimony Gets Heated Over Sanctuary Policies as Angel Mother Testifies

Things got heated on Capitol Hill today, when Jessica Gorman, mother of the late Sheridan Gorman, testified during a House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement hearing that examined how sanctuary policies have placed criminal illegal aliens above the interests and safety of Americans.

Advertisement

Sheridan Gorman was just 18 years old when she was killed this past March by an illegal alien just outside of Loyola Chicago's campus. The hearing started with a hostile exchange between Republican Rep. Mike Lawler (NY-17) and Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-8). Lawler ripped into Raskin for supporting the sanctuary policies that allowed Sheridan Gorman's killer to be free in the streets.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Mike Lawler is absolutely PUMMELING Jamie Raskin and the Democrats to their FACES for not giving a SINGLE SH*T about Sheridan Gorman being kiIIed by an illegal



And Raskin starts SCREAMING UNCONTROLLABLY



LAWLER: "So while some of my colleagues may not want to hear… pic.twitter.com/qzVsbURCl1 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 30, 2026

"You're an absolute disgrace for supporting sanctuary policies," said Lawler, as Raskin screamed at him about Renee Good, who was shot by an ICE agent after she attempted to run him over with her car, and Alex Pretti, who was killed after bringing a gun to an ICE protest. "You should be ashamed of yourself for supporting sanctuary policies that resulted in her (Jessica Gorman) daughter's death," Lawler exclaimed.

Jessica Gorman then took the stand to testify on the murder of her daughter. "This story is about my Sheridan. It's about how failed border policies, sanctuary city laws, and twisted leaders refused to cooperate with ICE. They sent her to her grave," she said, handing her pain and suffering to the Democrat representatives who supported those policies. "When did protecting American citizens stop being your first priority? I want an explanation. I need an explanation. I deserve one," she pleaded through tears.

🚨WILD MOMENT: The mother of Sheridan Gorman just put the fear of GOD in Democrats with this unbelievable testimony:



"When did protecting our American citizens stop being your first priority?



Why did protecting our American citizens not become your first priority?



I WANT an… pic.twitter.com/Gr3fbLlDS9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 30, 2026

She continued, describing the kind-hearted, joyous nature of her daughter's soul. "I want you to understand what we all lost because of your mismatched priorities." She continued, saying that she will have to spend the rest of her life going against her nature of being a lover and an uplifter to fight for her daughter. "I don't understand why it is only the Republican side that cares about our American children," she said.

She scorched many of the Democrat members of Congress for their shallow sympathies. "There should be no 'buts.' I understand you are mothers and fathers, and I deeply value that, but when you say 'I understand, I feel your pain,' you don't. The next words out of your mouth were 'but.' There's no 'but' when your child is in a coffin," she cried.

Democrats have to sit there and TAKE IT while the mother of Sheridan Gorman brings RIGHTEOUS INDIGNATION to Congress:



"I'm NOT racist. I'm NOT xenophobic.



Now I'm gonna have to spend my last waking moment fighting.



I don't understand why it's only the Republican side who… pic.twitter.com/ud2uDYCORR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 30, 2026

Advertisement

"Look me in the eye and explain to me why illegal immigrants are more important than my daughter," said Mrs. Gorman. That is the question that every elected official who supports open border policies and refuses cooperation with ICE needs to answer—Rep. Raskin especially—who invoked the names of Renee Good and Alex Pretti while a grieving victim of anti-ICE policies sat in front of him.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.