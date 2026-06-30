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Tipsheet

House Testimony Gets Heated Over Sanctuary Policies as Angel Mother Testifies

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | June 30, 2026 5:45 PM
House Testimony Gets Heated Over Sanctuary Policies as Angel Mother Testifies
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Things got heated on Capitol Hill today, when Jessica Gorman, mother of the late Sheridan Gorman, testified during a House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement hearing that examined how sanctuary policies have placed criminal illegal aliens above the interests and safety of Americans. 

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Sheridan Gorman was just 18 years old when she was killed this past March by an illegal alien just outside of Loyola Chicago's campus. The hearing started with a hostile exchange between Republican Rep. Mike Lawler (NY-17) and Democrat Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-8). Lawler ripped into Raskin for supporting the sanctuary policies that allowed Sheridan Gorman's killer to be free in the streets. 

"You're an absolute disgrace for supporting sanctuary policies," said Lawler, as Raskin screamed at him about Renee Good, who was shot by an ICE agent after she attempted to run him over with her car, and Alex Pretti, who was killed after bringing a gun to an ICE protest. "You should be ashamed of yourself for supporting sanctuary policies that resulted in her (Jessica Gorman) daughter's death," Lawler exclaimed. 

Jessica Gorman then took the stand to testify on the murder of her daughter. "This story is about my Sheridan. It's about how failed border policies, sanctuary city laws, and twisted leaders refused to cooperate with ICE. They sent her to her grave," she said, handing her pain and suffering to the Democrat representatives who supported those policies. "When did protecting American citizens stop being your first priority? I want an explanation. I need an explanation. I deserve one," she pleaded through tears. 

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She continued, describing the kind-hearted, joyous nature of her daughter's soul. "I want you to understand what we all lost because of your mismatched priorities." She continued, saying that she will have to spend the rest of her life going against her nature of being a lover and an uplifter to fight for her daughter. "I don't understand why it is only the Republican side that cares about our American children," she said. 

She scorched many of the Democrat members of Congress for their shallow sympathies. "There should be no 'buts.' I understand you are mothers and fathers, and I deeply value that, but when you say 'I understand, I feel your pain,' you don't. The next words out of your mouth were 'but.' There's no 'but' when your child is in a coffin," she cried. 

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"Look me in the eye and explain to me why illegal immigrants are more important than my daughter," said Mrs. Gorman. That is the question that every elected official who supports open border policies and refuses cooperation with ICE needs to answer—Rep. Raskin especially—who invoked the names of Renee Good and Alex Pretti while a grieving victim of anti-ICE policies sat in front of him. 

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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