This Family Lost Their Daughter to an Illegal Alien, and This Is the Best Ro Khanna Can Say

The issue of illegal alien crime is easily solved by making sure those illegal aliens aren't allowed to remain in the country, and that they don't illegally cross our border in the first place. Refusing to deport illegal aliens, or failing to stop them from entering the country entirely, is what the Democrats do best. They absolutely believe that illegal aliens have more rights than American citizens, and they refuse to protect us.

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Katie Abraham was in a vehicle that was rear-ended by Julio Cucul-Bol, a Guatemalan national using a Mexican alias. Cucul-Bol had been previously deported, but made his way back to Illinois. He was drunk when he slammed into the vehicle in which Abraham was traveling. She died of her injuries, and she was only 20 years old.

Her family slammed Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker over his response to the accident, with Katie's father, Joe Abraham, saying Pritzker gave him "the cold shoulder."

Now Rep. Ro Khanna is saying he'll finally meet with the family, but check out how he referred to the accident that took Katie Abraham's life.

I am deeply sorry for your loss. It is deeply tragic that Katie was killed by an intoxicated driver, and I cannot even fathom the pain. I would welcome a conversation if you or your family are open to it. https://t.co/VUFMPCdpbe — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 28, 2026

"Killed by an intoxicated driver."

No, she was killed by an illegal alien who Democrats let into the country.

An “intoxicated driver” who should never have been in our country in the first place. That last part is crucial. Yes there are American criminals including drunk drivers who hurt people, but that’s not a reason to allow foreign criminals into our country. The opposite in fact. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 28, 2026

Bingo.

And Khanna doesn't want to stop these accidents from happening. Last year, he voted against H.R. 875, a bill that would deport illegal aliens caught driving drunk.

Rep Ro Khanna conveniently left out that Katie was kiIIed by an illegal alien drunk driver.



Last year Rep Ro Khanna voted AGAINST H.R. 875 which would deport illegals caught drunk driving. https://t.co/mMBbfCrzWQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 29, 2026

This is intolerable.

So are you changing your stance on deporting illegal aliens? — Sensurround (センサラウンド) (@ShamashAran) April 28, 2026

He is not.

Really that's great! It's so nice to know you have time for the family Ro, here are just a few more also. I think you and your good friends sat on your butts to their families once so maybe you can make up for it. But this is just some, many more are missing... pic.twitter.com/E2yHZTzp6W — Lady In The Texas Hill Country. (@JacquettaInTx1) April 28, 2026

Katie's father also blasted Khanna.

Ro Khanna, calling this “just a drunk driving case” is dishonest by omission. Yes, Katie was killed by an intoxicated driver. But you’re leaving out the facts that don’t fit your politics.



This was preventable and predictable.

Here is what you purposefully left out of your… https://t.co/ibM4TFF3pu pic.twitter.com/86S1Vy0mHU — Joe Abraham (@angeldadjoe) April 28, 2026

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The entire post reads:

This was preventable and predictable. Here is what you purposefully left out of your one-sided compassion and equation: Julio Cucul-Bol was convicted of killing Katie while driving intoxicated. He had already been deported once before reentering through the porous border policies you supported. He used aliases and false documents and now faces federal charges. In open court, through an interpreter, he said he could not speak, read, or write English or Spanish—yet he possessed an Illinois driver’s license. How does that happen? Through policies people like you defend. Federal authorities knew he was not who he claimed to be, yet Illinois did not cooperate. Court records also show he is only now being treated for HIV after living in our communities unlawfully. So let’s be honest: the policies you support did not take care of anyone—not Katie, not the communities put at risk, and not even the man your system enabled and then neglected. These are not side details—they are central facts. I sat in the Oversight hearing on June 12, 2025 for over eight hours. Not one Democrat lawmaker acknowledged Katie’s life or death. Not Jan Schakowsky. Not her chosen replacement Daniel Biss. Not J.B. Pritzker. Not you. I would have welcomed even a moment of humanity. I saw none. So forgive me if your words ring hollow. But I will speak with anyone—Republican, Democrat, or independent—if it helps spare another family from living the nightmare we now carry every day.

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Well said.

Illegal aliens shouldn't be given the opportunity to harm or kill Americans, and Democrats like Ro Khanna don't seem to care about that.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.