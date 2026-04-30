This Family Lost Their Daughter to an Illegal Alien, and This Is the Best Ro Khanna Can Say

The Courts Are Guilty of Failing to Do Their Job
The Courts Are Guilty of Failing to Do Their Job
The Court Didn't Officially Do This to the Voting Right Act, But Liberals Already Know
The Court Didn't Officially Do This to the Voting Right Act, But Liberals...
The White House's Picture of Trump and King Charles III Induced a Glorious Left-Wing Tantrum
The White House's Picture of Trump and King Charles III Induced a Glorious...
Following SCOTUS Decision, Louisiana Is Wasting No Time Redrawing Its Maps
Following SCOTUS Decision, Louisiana Is Wasting No Time Redrawing Its Maps
VP Vance Had the Perfect Analogy for Tim Walz After He Tried to Take Credit for Anti-Fraud Raids
VP Vance Had the Perfect Analogy for Tim Walz After He Tried to...
What to Watch Out for in This House Resolution Condemning the Latest Trump Assassination Attempt
What to Watch Out for in This House Resolution Condemning the Latest Trump...
House Agrees to Senate-Backed DHS Funding Measure, But There's Still a Massive Hill to Climb
House Agrees to Senate-Backed DHS Funding Measure, But There's Still a Massive Hill...
GOP Senator Aims to Protect the Auto Industry From Chinese Intrusion...and He Got an Unlikely Ally
GOP Senator Aims to Protect the Auto Industry From Chinese Intrusion...and He Got...
Grand Jury Indicts Anti-ICE Protesters Who Assaulted Conservative Journalist
Grand Jury Indicts Anti-ICE Protesters Who Assaulted Conservative Journalist
Listen to Justice Alito Absolutely Hammer the Lawyer for Haitian Nationals
Listen to Justice Alito Absolutely Hammer the Lawyer for Haitian Nationals
UCLA Is in Hot Water Over Free Speech, and Here's Why
UCLA Is in Hot Water Over Free Speech, and Here's Why
More Than a Year After the LA Fires, Newsom Is Still 'Clarifying' the Property Tax Issue
More Than a Year After the LA Fires, Newsom Is Still 'Clarifying' the...
Citizens Last: How the Democrat Party Stopped Pretending
Citizens Last: How the Democrat Party Stopped Pretending
Christians in Israel: The View of One Christian IDF Soldier
Christians in Israel: The View of One Christian IDF Soldier
Tipsheet

This Family Lost Their Daughter to an Illegal Alien, and This Is the Best Ro Khanna Can Say

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 30, 2026 7:30 AM
This Family Lost Their Daughter to an Illegal Alien, and This Is the Best Ro Khanna Can Say
AP Photo/Reed Saxon, FILE

The issue of illegal alien crime is easily solved by making sure those illegal aliens aren't allowed to remain in the country, and that they don't illegally cross our border in the first place. Refusing to deport illegal aliens, or failing to stop them from entering the country entirely, is what the Democrats do best. They absolutely believe that illegal aliens have more rights than American citizens, and they refuse to protect us.

Advertisement

Katie Abraham was in a vehicle that was rear-ended by Julio Cucul-Bol, a Guatemalan national using a Mexican alias. Cucul-Bol had been previously deported, but made his way back to Illinois. He was drunk when he slammed into the vehicle in which Abraham was traveling. She died of her injuries, and she was only 20 years old.

Her family slammed Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker over his response to the accident, with Katie's father, Joe Abraham, saying Pritzker gave him "the cold shoulder."

Now Rep. Ro Khanna is saying he'll finally meet with the family, but check out how he referred to the accident that took Katie Abraham's life.

"Killed by an intoxicated driver."

No, she was killed by an illegal alien who Democrats let into the country.

Recommended

Listen to Justice Alito Absolutely Hammer the Lawyer for Haitian Nationals Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

BORDER SECURITY DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION ILLINOIS

Bingo.

And Khanna doesn't want to stop these accidents from happening. Last year, he voted against H.R. 875, a bill that would deport illegal aliens caught driving drunk.

This is intolerable.

He is not.

Katie's father also blasted Khanna.

Advertisement

The entire post reads:

This was preventable and predictable. Here is what you purposefully left out of your one-sided compassion and equation:

Julio Cucul-Bol was convicted of killing Katie while driving intoxicated. He had already been deported once before reentering through the porous border policies you supported. He used aliases and false documents and now faces federal charges.

In open court, through an interpreter, he said he could not speak, read, or write English or Spanish—yet he possessed an Illinois driver’s license. How does that happen? Through policies people like you defend.

Federal authorities knew he was not who he claimed to be, yet Illinois did not cooperate. Court records also show he is only now being treated for HIV after living in our communities unlawfully. So let’s be honest: the policies you support did not take care of anyone—not Katie, not the communities put at risk, and not even the man your system enabled and then neglected. These are not side details—they are central facts.

I sat in the Oversight hearing on June 12, 2025 for over eight hours. Not one Democrat lawmaker acknowledged Katie’s life or death. Not Jan Schakowsky. Not her chosen replacement Daniel Biss. Not J.B. Pritzker. Not you.

I would have welcomed even a moment of humanity. I saw none.

So forgive me if your words ring hollow.

But I will speak with anyone—Republican, Democrat, or independent—if it helps spare another family from living the nightmare we now carry every day.

Advertisement

Well said. 

Illegal aliens shouldn't be given the opportunity to harm or kill Americans, and Democrats like Ro Khanna don't seem to care about that.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Listen to Justice Alito Absolutely Hammer the Lawyer for Haitian Nationals Amy Curtis
The Court Didn't Officially Do This to the Voting Right Act, But Liberals Already Know Matt Vespa
The Courts Are Guilty of Failing to Do Their Job Kurt Schlichter
VP Vance Had the Perfect Analogy for Tim Walz After He Tried to Take Credit for Anti-Fraud Raids Matt Vespa
The White House's Picture of Trump and King Charles III Induced a Glorious Left-Wing Tantrum Matt Vespa
Nothing Scares Democrats More Than the Idea of Merit Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Listen to Justice Alito Absolutely Hammer the Lawyer for Haitian Nationals Amy Curtis
Advertisement