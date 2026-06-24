America 250 Begins Tonight As Trump Takes the Stage on the National Mall

The time for the semiquincentennial celebration has finally come, and President Trump is set to kick it all off tonight with a speech on the National Mall.

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The skies will roar with freedom tomorrow as we kick off a celebration 250 years in the making. 🇺🇸



Join us for military flyovers, live performances, and a special appearance by President Trump.



Get your FREE tickets 🇺🇸 🎉 🦅 pic.twitter.com/AfMP3flLOP — Freedom 250 (@Freedom250) June 24, 2026

While the media spins narratives about a Trump takeover of the event, the truth is that our nation is poised to display the most glorious expressions of American patriotism in Washington, D.C., and across the states.

CEO of America 250, Keith Krach, echoed this sentiment in a statement.

For 250 years, the American story has been written by courageous pioneers, determined builders, bold innovators and citizens who believed freedom creates opportunity for all. Freedom 250 is proud to bring Americans together to celebrate that extraordinary legacy and the enduring spirit that unites us. This summer is not simply about looking back. It is about renewing our commitment to the ideals that made America exceptional and inspiring the next generation to carry those ideals forward

Beginning tonight with a kickoff speech from Trump, the "Great American State Fair" will open on the National Mall, featuring 150 exhibits from all 56 states and territories, displaying the very best our country has to offer through military performances, state pavilions, industry displays, musical performances, and more. The fair officially opens Thursday, June 25, following Trump's Wednesday evening speech, and will remain open through July 10, with daily programming and themes. The first two days focus on "The American Canon" and the prosperity of our homeland, while the last day looks to the future, focusing on innovation during "The Next 250."

A series of other celebrations, including the opening of the Teddy Roosevelt Presidential Library and firework displays, will continue through the Fourth of July and into August.

CELEBRATING 250 YEARS OF AMERICA WITH AN EPIC LINE UP. 🇺🇸



Mark your calendars, here is the upcoming schedule for @Freedom250 events. pic.twitter.com/MHhaqWOXu4 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 24, 2026

The Washington Monument Illumination will also return in the first week of July to project displays of the people and places that have shaped our nation over its 250 years.

JUST ANNOUNCED: The Washington Monument Illumination returns to the National Mall July 1 through July 5. Each evening, an 18-minute projection-mapping presentation will light the Monument with the people, places, and moments that have shaped the American story, ending with the… pic.twitter.com/89uu0dwEVQ — Freedom 250 (@Freedom250) June 23, 2026

States across the country are hosting celebrations of their own. In Pennsylvania, Philadelphia will host the MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby in mid-July to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the birthplace of America. The event mirrors 1976, when Philadelphia hosted the game to commemorate the 200th Bicentennial of the United States.

In Massachusetts, ships will enter Boston's ports for Sail250, and the city will host a massive 4th of July fireworks and concert display on the Charles River Esplanade.

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On the West Coast, the LA Memorial Coliseum will host a live music celebration featuring headliners such as Chris Stapleton and The Smashing Pumpkins as part of "America's Block Party." Several other states, including South Carolina, Wisconsin, New York, and Kentucky, will also host Block Party events.

Patriots across the country are ready to celebrate 250 years of American dominance and look ahead to a renewed commitment to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for as long as our nation shall live.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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