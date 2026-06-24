VIP
Politician Physically Attacking the Press Is Met With Press Silence — It Is (D)ifferent, You See
Politician Physically Attacking the Press Is Met With Press Silence — It Is...
VIP
The Left Learned It's Not Above the Law
The Left Learned It's Not Above the Law
Stephen Miller Slams Judge Who Blocked Expedited Access to Wisconsin's Voter Rolls
Stephen Miller Slams Judge Who Blocked Expedited Access to Wisconsin's Voter Rolls
NBC News Moves the Goalposts on Voter Fraud
NBC News Moves the Goalposts on Voter Fraud
After New York's Socialist Sweep, Don't Forget Where This 'Moderate' Democrat Stands
After New York's Socialist Sweep, Don't Forget Where This 'Moderate' Democrat Stands
VIP
Is There Any Hope In the Fight Against Socialism?
Is There Any Hope In the Fight Against Socialism?
The Republican Party's Dissidents Are Showing Themselves the Door
The Republican Party's Dissidents Are Showing Themselves the Door
Will China Ever Be Held Accountable for COVID-19?
Will China Ever Be Held Accountable for COVID-19?
VIP
National SNAP Improper Payments Hit $10B in FY 2025
National SNAP Improper Payments Hit $10B in FY 2025
NC Man Sentenced to 8 Years for Trying to Join ISIS, Fight U.S. Forces
NC Man Sentenced to 8 Years for Trying to Join ISIS, Fight U.S....
Pittsburgh Convenience Store Duo Charged in $550K SNAP-for-Cash Scheme
Pittsburgh Convenience Store Duo Charged in $550K SNAP-for-Cash Scheme
Trump Was in 'Pretty Heavy Duty' Iran Talks During Controversial War Powers Vote, Senator Says
Trump Was in 'Pretty Heavy Duty' Iran Talks During Controversial War Powers Vote,...
Four Years Ago, SCOTUS Gave Life a Major Win, and Democrats Are Still Crying About It
Four Years Ago, SCOTUS Gave Life a Major Win, and Democrats Are Still...
Trump Demands SAVE America Act Passage in Rare Capitol Hill Meeting
Trump Demands SAVE America Act Passage in Rare Capitol Hill Meeting
Tipsheet

Denmark Exploring Ban on Islamic Call to Prayer

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | June 24, 2026 7:00 PM
Denmark Exploring Ban on Islamic Call to Prayer
AP Photo/B.K. Bangash

Denmark's immigration minister is investigating the legality of a ban on the Islamic call to prayer. Morten Bødskov, who is a member of the centre-left Social Democrats party, said his country should not sound "like a suburb of Islamabad." 

Advertisement

“The call to prayer should not be heard over Danish rooftops. It has no place in Denmark, and you shouldn’t be in any doubt whether you’ve ended up in a suburb of Islamabad when you walk around Denmark," he told various news outlets. 

Denmark already has some of the strictest immigration policies in Europe, driven by the country's Social Democrats. Children from Islamic families are required to spend at least 25 hours per week in state-mandated daycare to assimilate into Danish values and culture, and asylum is not seen as a path to permanent citizenship, but instead, the goal is to send individuals back to their home country. Protecting the generous Danish welfare system is the primary motivator for these policies. Denmark's extensive welfare state relies on high employment and tax revenues, and the fiscal impact of immigration depends on whether migrants come from wealthy countries, which most do not. 

Recommended

Dem Rep Summed Up the NY Socialist Takeover Perfectly Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DENMARK EUROPEAN UNION ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM

According to The Telegraph, the attempt to ban the prayer could face legal hurdles considering freedom of religion is a legal guarantee. Exceptions are granted, like bans on anti-democratic preaching and funding from prohibited groups. Germany and Britain already limit the times when a mosque may broadcast a call to prayer, and enforce volume limits so as to not disturb other non-Muslim citizens. 

The potential ban comes as European countries continue dealing with mass immigration particularly from the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia. Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, lists Afghanistan, Syria, Egypt, Sudan, Bangladesh, and Algeria as the primary countries of origin for illegal border crossings, all of which have a predominantly Muslim population. 

A video posted to X shows the streets of Manchester, England in recent days.

Advertisement

Denmark is one of only a few European countries fighting for Western values by saying no to incompatible cultures and mass migration. Other EU countries should take note and follow suit, before it is too late. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dem Rep Summed Up the NY Socialist Takeover Perfectly Matt Vespa
After New York's Socialist Sweep, Don't Forget Where This 'Moderate' Democrat Stands Dmitri Bolt
Turns Out USAID Funding May Have Caused a Lot of Death and Destruction Amy Curtis
The Republican Party's Dissidents Are Showing Themselves the Door Ben Shapiro
After His Candidates Got Taken to the Cleaners, the NRCC Sent Hakeem Jeffries a Nice Gift Matt Vespa
Minimum Wage Fail John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dem Rep Summed Up the NY Socialist Takeover Perfectly Matt Vespa
Advertisement