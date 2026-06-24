Denmark Exploring Ban on Islamic Call to Prayer

Denmark's immigration minister is investigating the legality of a ban on the Islamic call to prayer. Morten Bødskov, who is a member of the centre-left Social Democrats party, said his country should not sound "like a suburb of Islamabad."

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“The call to prayer should not be heard over Danish rooftops. It has no place in Denmark, and you shouldn’t be in any doubt whether you’ve ended up in a suburb of Islamabad when you walk around Denmark," he told various news outlets.

JUST IN: Denmark’s Minister for Immigration & Integration Morten Bødskov, investigating banning the islamic call to prayer



“The call to prayer should not be heard over Danish rooftops. It has no place in Denmark. You shouldn't be in any doubt whether you've ended up in a suburb… pic.twitter.com/QW5SnBRU5k — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 24, 2026

Denmark’s immigration minister has announced plans to ban the Islamic call to prayer, claiming parts of the country felt like “a suburb of Islamabad”.



🔗: https://t.co/hY98FiF1fD pic.twitter.com/k5JcScQ86w — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 24, 2026

Denmark already has some of the strictest immigration policies in Europe, driven by the country's Social Democrats. Children from Islamic families are required to spend at least 25 hours per week in state-mandated daycare to assimilate into Danish values and culture, and asylum is not seen as a path to permanent citizenship, but instead, the goal is to send individuals back to their home country. Protecting the generous Danish welfare system is the primary motivator for these policies. Denmark's extensive welfare state relies on high employment and tax revenues, and the fiscal impact of immigration depends on whether migrants come from wealthy countries, which most do not.

According to The Telegraph, the attempt to ban the prayer could face legal hurdles considering freedom of religion is a legal guarantee. Exceptions are granted, like bans on anti-democratic preaching and funding from prohibited groups. Germany and Britain already limit the times when a mosque may broadcast a call to prayer, and enforce volume limits so as to not disturb other non-Muslim citizens.

The potential ban comes as European countries continue dealing with mass immigration particularly from the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia. Frontex, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, lists Afghanistan, Syria, Egypt, Sudan, Bangladesh, and Algeria as the primary countries of origin for illegal border crossings, all of which have a predominantly Muslim population.

A video posted to X shows the streets of Manchester, England in recent days.

This is Manchester, UK

From 9% Muslim in 2001 to 22% in 2021

Christians collapsing from 62% to 36%



That equals 122,962 Muslims out of Manchester's total population of ~551,900



source: @D_Tarczynski pic.twitter.com/YkahlT3jXP — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 23, 2026

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Denmark is one of only a few European countries fighting for Western values by saying no to incompatible cultures and mass migration. Other EU countries should take note and follow suit, before it is too late.

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