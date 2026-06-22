Fired Teacher Accused of Forcing Students to Kiss Lands New Job at Colorado Elementary School

A previously fired middle school teacher who allegedly pressured students, mostly of the same sex, to kiss each other as part of a graded assignment, has been hired again by a new school as an elementary school teacher.

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I have some bad news



The CO teacher who was fired for allegedly forcing girls to make out in class got a new job as an elementary school teacher in Malley Drive Elementary School in @Adams12.



You can contact superintendent Chris Gdowski here: 720-972-4000 https://t.co/lndYgntWkI pic.twitter.com/2bG05VIrlI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 21, 2026

Last month, Jennifer Honka, a French language and culture teacher, was fired on the grounds of being incompetent and neglecting duty after students raised concerns about graded assignments in Honka's class. The assignments were skits titled "The Neighbors Saw Everything” and “The Boring Kiss,” which allegedly instructed students to kiss each other three times.

Students detailed the disturbing experience, mentioning Honka chose only girls for the roles despite the class being nearly half boys. Students who refused to participate saw their grades suffer, with one receiving a zero. One student even noted a "the answer is always yes" rule, which she says Honka frequently cited.

The school released a statement affirming the standards of Denver Public Schools, saying:

The safety, emotional well-being, and dignity of our students are the absolute highest priorities of Denver Public Schools. All schools must be spaces where students feel safe, respected, and supported. Following a thorough district investigation and an independent review by a state administrative law judge, the DPS Board of Education voted unanimously to terminate the employment of Jennifer Honka. We commend the bravery of the students who came forward to report these incidents, as well as the school staff who acted immediately as mandatory reporters. We remain fully committed to upholding the highest standards of professional conduct and ensuring our classrooms remain safe spaces for all.

Apparently, not all schools in Colorado have equal standards, as Honka is now listed as a teacher in the English Language Arts department at a Colorado elementary school.

Malley Drive Elementary School is part of a school district in Northglenn, Colorado, and prides itself on being a "collaborative community where everyone shares the responsibility, dedication, and enthusiasm to empower our diverse population of scholars to positively contribute to our world," as per its stated vision.

So, despite a unanimous ruling to fire her, Honka will be back in schools without even taking a school year off to re-evaluate her teaching "methods."

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