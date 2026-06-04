SpaceXAI and Gopuff Join Forces to Create AI-Powered Shopping Tool

Gopuff, the instant-delivery shopping service, is partnering with SpaceXAI to launch Go, a personally tailored AI shopping tool powered by Grok.

Exclusive: SpaceXAI, GoPuff want you to shop with Grok https://t.co/X9q44yw4G8 — Axios (@axios) June 3, 2026

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Meet Go by Gopuff and SpaceXAI: your personal shopping assistant that knows what you want and delivers in minutes.



Powered by Grok text, audio, and image models. https://t.co/rG7WzryggV — xAI (@xai) June 3, 2026

Rather than searching and manually adding items to your cart, Go will automatically add items using the memory of your recent purchases and learn your eating habits. Users can ask Go to create a budget-friendly, healthy dinner, a quick on-the-go breakfast, or a protein-heavy lunch. The AI agent run by Grok will also learn when to suggest carts according to the weather, its user's schedule, or supplies that its user may be running low on.

Go is also focused on creating aesthetics to match the vibe of the food or meals others suggest. Go might show watermelon and fruit punch outside near the pool on a warm summer day, inviting users into an immersive shopping experience.

Similar to other in-home devices like Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant, users can talk to Go and ask for assistance finding gluten-free snacks, zero-sugar drinks, and other niche items they may be searching for.

In a statement to Business Wire, Gopuff's founder said the following

"Thirteen years ago, we bet that instant delivery would change the world and built the infrastructure to enable that vision. Today, we believe the greatest friction left in commerce is not delivery or instantaneous access to the essentials customers need. It's the moment before: the thinking, the deciding, the remembering."

The partnership comes as part of a broader trend of tech companies creating AI agents to "do the work for you," a trend known as agentic commerce. Go launched on June 3rd and is now available in the Gopuff app.

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