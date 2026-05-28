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Elementary Students Invited to March Alongside Teachers in Columbus LGBTQ Pride Parade

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | May 28, 2026 6:15 PM
Elementary Students Invited to March Alongside Teachers in Columbus LGBTQ Pride Parade
AP Photo/Noah Berger

With June on the horizon, the Pride Month festivities are once again in full swing. School districts across the country are hosting many of them. In Columbus, OH, the largest school district is partnering with the Columbus Education Association to host a pride parade that affirms and celebrates radical transgender ideology and perversion.

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Worse, they are inviting the entire school community, including its students, as young as three or four, to attend with their families and teachers. Imagine what's happening in the classroom.

The Stonewall Columbus Pride Parade, titled "Until We're All Free," is scheduled for June 20 and is described as representing an act of "courageous visibility." The only people not free are the poor children whose innocence will be spoiled when they are brought by their parents to attend.  

Pride events are known for propping up explicitly sexual behaviors and encouraging toxic self-love and expression. Take a look at some examples from other cities.

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DRAG QUEENS OHIO PARENTAL RIGHTS TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

American taxpayer dollars are funding inherently sexualized events aimed at children. That's the "courageous visibility" Columbus and other cities are gearing up yet again to fight for.

As the midterms quickly approach, Democrats like Senate candidate James Talarico (TX) are actively misleading voters into believing his stances are moderate and representative of the average American. The truth is that they openly support these events and their underlying ideologies.

Americans cannot forget the lunacy, such as the Columbus Pride Parade, even when their candidates pretend to distinguish themselves for the sake of a few extra votes.

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