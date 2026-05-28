Elementary Students Invited to March Alongside Teachers in Columbus LGBTQ Pride Parade

With June on the horizon, the Pride Month festivities are once again in full swing. School districts across the country are hosting many of them. In Columbus, OH, the largest school district is partnering with the Columbus Education Association to host a pride parade that affirms and celebrates radical transgender ideology and perversion.

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Worse, they are inviting the entire school community, including its students, as young as three or four, to attend with their families and teachers. Imagine what's happening in the classroom.

According to the Pride March sign-up page, @ColsCitySchools teachers and school leaders will be attending the lgbtq event with children



The entire system is infected with transgender propaganda.



Shut it down! https://t.co/HgNn9BStNo pic.twitter.com/wlfO881coo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 28, 2026

The Stonewall Columbus Pride Parade, titled "Until We're All Free," is scheduled for June 20 and is described as representing an act of "courageous visibility." The only people not free are the poor children whose innocence will be spoiled when they are brought by their parents to attend.

Pride events are known for propping up explicitly sexual behaviors and encouraging toxic self-love and expression. Take a look at some examples from other cities.

This is insane...



Boston Public Library (@BPLBoston) is hosting NINETEEN drag queen story time events for CHILDREN during Pride Month.



THESE are three drag queens who will be reading to YOUR children.



They mock Jesus's crucifixion, post hyper-s*xualized photos, and perform lap… pic.twitter.com/m3uUdz0Dmw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 27, 2026

Another charade of these perverted, inverted performers parading in front of children at East Hampton Connecticut. Hosting a Pride event that features a "Drag Story Time" for kids at a taxpayer-funded public library.

This is the drag queens.https://t.co/ZaPQwqZjIo pic.twitter.com/c8qSeSVgLe — Gordon Master (@45johnmac) May 25, 2026

American taxpayer dollars are funding inherently sexualized events aimed at children. That's the "courageous visibility" Columbus and other cities are gearing up yet again to fight for.

As the midterms quickly approach, Democrats like Senate candidate James Talarico (TX) are actively misleading voters into believing his stances are moderate and representative of the average American. The truth is that they openly support these events and their underlying ideologies.

TEXAS WARNING: “HE IS DANGEROUS”@stevegrubershow says James Talarico may run as a moderate, but warns Texas Republicans not to dismiss him: “You need to turn out and vote.”@dbrodyreports pic.twitter.com/7YaRvCgmNO — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) May 28, 2026

Americans cannot forget the lunacy, such as the Columbus Pride Parade, even when their candidates pretend to distinguish themselves for the sake of a few extra votes.

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