Erika Kirk, TPUSA Women's Summit Targeted With Bomb Threat by Texas Man

Leftist violence continues as Erika Kirk, CEO of Turning Point USA, allegedly received online death threats ahead of an upcoming Women's Leadership Summit in San Antonio, TX. An email, reportedly sent by Jacob Wenske, of San Antonio, included a threat to bomb and kill every speaker and attendee of the summit.

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BREAKING: Jacob Wenske, of San Antonio, has been arrested for allegedly threatening to K*LL Erika Kirk and bomb Turning Point USA events ahead of her upcoming women’s leadership summit.



Wenske reportedly sent an email that read:



“Death to Erika Kirk and every single speaker… pic.twitter.com/ZBG0BaaoC7 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 28, 2026

TPUSA responded by thanking the San Antonio PD and the FBI, ensuring that safety is paramount.

Turning Point USA takes all threats seriously and we work closely with law enforcement at all levels to respond to and resolve any threats.



We are grateful to the San Antonio Police Department and the FBI for their rapid response and arrest of the individual making these… — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) May 28, 2026

Jacob Wenske, 26, has been charged with a third-degree felony count of terroristic threat involving public fear of serious bodily injury or public disruption. The investigation began when Wenske replied to a Facebook post promoting the event, saying, "I know exactly where to bomb." Following this, Wenske wrote "I can't wait to be the valet for her escort" in the same thread.

Soon after, Wenske allegedly wrote an email stating, "Death to Erika Kirk and every single speaker there!! America will live on without those scum on this earth. Every Christian nationalist shall perish in the bombing that will take place at every single Turning Point rally and event."

Riley Gaines, Allie Beth Stuckey, and Savannah Chrisley are among the prominent conservative women slated to speak at the summit. The Daily Wire's Isabel Brown, another scheduled speaker, responded to the threat on X, saying, "There is an unmistakable political violence problem from the atheist Left in America today. Pray for the soul of our country."

“Death to Erika Kirk and every single speaker there!! America will live on without those scum on this earth. Every Christian nationalist shall perish in the bombing that will take place at every single Turning Point rally and event” was the specific email sent by the evil man now… https://t.co/EhZCQJuj2b — Isabel Brown (@theisabelb) May 28, 2026

The incident is another reminder of the permission structures the Left has created for violence. Presidential assassination attempts, murdering dissenting voices, and calls for the streets to "soak in their red, capitalist f*****g blood" are normalized in today's society.

Just earlier this year, widowed Erika Kirk was forced to cancel an appearance at the University of Georgia due to similar circumstances. Despite the alleged threats, TPUSA says the summit is still scheduled for June 5-7, with an expected turnout of more than 2,500 women.

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