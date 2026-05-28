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Erika Kirk, TPUSA Women's Summit Targeted With Bomb Threat by Texas Man

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | May 28, 2026 5:45 PM
Erika Kirk, TPUSA Women's Summit Targeted With Bomb Threat by Texas Man
AP Photo/Jon Cherry

Leftist violence continues as Erika Kirk, CEO of Turning Point USA, allegedly received online death threats ahead of an upcoming Women's Leadership Summit in San Antonio, TX. An email, reportedly sent by Jacob Wenske, of San Antonio, included a threat to bomb and kill every speaker and attendee of the summit. 

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TPUSA responded by thanking the San Antonio PD and the FBI, ensuring that safety is paramount. 

Jacob Wenske, 26, has been charged with a third-degree felony count of terroristic threat involving public fear of serious bodily injury or public disruption. The investigation began when Wenske replied to a Facebook post promoting the event, saying, "I know exactly where to bomb." Following this, Wenske wrote "I can't wait to be the valet for her escort" in the same thread. 

Soon after, Wenske allegedly wrote an email stating, "Death to Erika Kirk and every single speaker there!! America will live on without those scum on this earth. Every Christian nationalist shall perish in the bombing that will take place at every single Turning Point rally and event."

Riley Gaines, Allie Beth Stuckey, and Savannah Chrisley are among the prominent conservative women slated to speak at the summit. The Daily Wire's Isabel Brown, another scheduled speaker, responded to the threat on X, saying, "There is an unmistakable political violence problem from the atheist Left in America today. Pray for the soul of our country." 

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DOMESTIC TERRORISM FBI TEXAS ERIKA KIRK

The incident is another reminder of the permission structures the Left has created for violence. Presidential assassination attempts, murdering dissenting voices, and calls for the streets to "soak in their red, capitalist f*****g blood" are normalized in today's society. 

Just earlier this year, widowed Erika Kirk was forced to cancel an appearance at the University of Georgia due to similar circumstances. Despite the alleged threats, TPUSA says the summit is still scheduled for June 5-7, with an expected turnout of more than 2,500 women. 

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