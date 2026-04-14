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Erika Kirk Cancels Appearance at Event After Threats on Her Life

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 14, 2026 8:30 PM
Erika Kirk Cancels Appearance at Event After Threats on Her Life
AP Photo/Jon Cherry

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk has canceled her plans to participate in an event at the University of Georgia Tuesday evening after reportedly receiving a credible threat against her life.

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GEORGIA JD VANCE NATIONAL SECURITY ERIKA KIRK

Vice President JD Vance revealed the information while speaking at the event himself.

“First of all, I love Erika,” Vance said. “I know that she did get some threats and about two hours ago, as you know Andrew, I was a little worried that we were going to have to cancel the event because Erika was not going to come and she was very worried about it. I talked to Secret Service, and obviously these guys do a very good job, and I said, `you know what, let’s let Erika do what she needs to do for herself and her family.`”

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet and Vance continued to participate in the event without incident.

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