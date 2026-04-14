Erika Kirk Cancels Appearance at Event After Threats on Her Life

Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk has canceled her plans to participate in an event at the University of Georgia Tuesday evening after reportedly receiving a credible threat against her life.

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I was so looking forward to tonight’s event at the @universityofga with our Vice President @JDVance, but after all our family has been through, I take my security team’s recommendations extremely seriously. Thank you to our amazing Georgia chapter for your support. God bless you… https://t.co/f2rBre9ArJ — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) April 14, 2026

Erika Kirk will not be appearing tonight in Georgia due to security threats to her safety — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 14, 2026

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Erika Kirk had to BACK OUT of her planned event with JD Vance tonight at the University of Georgia due to "SERIOUS THREATS" on her life, per @VP and @AndrewKolvet



"Unfortunately, she has received some very serious threats in her direction...



It's a terrible… pic.twitter.com/4TfrGiICtC — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 14, 2026

#BREAKING: Erika Kirk cancels Georgia TPUSA event appearance over ‘serious threats.’ — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) April 14, 2026

🚨Erika Kirk had to back out of tonight’s event with VP JD Vance at the University of GA due to serious death threats against her life.



“Unfortunately, she has received some very serious threats…

It’s a terrible reflection on the state of our country.” pic.twitter.com/VTg2YDIfvP — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 14, 2026

Vice President JD Vance revealed the information while speaking at the event himself.

“First of all, I love Erika,” Vance said. “I know that she did get some threats and about two hours ago, as you know Andrew, I was a little worried that we were going to have to cancel the event because Erika was not going to come and she was very worried about it. I talked to Secret Service, and obviously these guys do a very good job, and I said, `you know what, let’s let Erika do what she needs to do for herself and her family.`”

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet and Vance continued to participate in the event without incident.

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