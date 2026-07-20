The Dems Are Getting Destroyed...in Fundraising?

It was always the same story in any election cycle: the Democrats would have the larger war chest. It’s been that way forever, which made it funny whenever a liberal complained about money in politics, super PACs, and the Citizens United decision. They were the cash cows. Now, in 2026, with a damaged brand, crazy candidates, and no real agenda, it’s the GOP that’s saying, ‘hide the money y’all, there’s poor people around.’ And that’s not an exaggeration—the National Republican Congressional Committee has reached platinum level status or whatever frequent flyer category George Clooney’s character clinched in Up in the Air (via Axios):

Advertisement

The NRCC raised $35.4 million in Q2, and $17.6 million in June, per release. They hold $92.7 million in cash on hand, maintaining the advantage over their Dem committee counterpart https://t.co/YTx9XeJi9S — Zach Blackburn (@zachblackburn23) July 20, 2026

The House Republicans' campaign arm brought in $17.6 million in June, leaving them with $92.7 million in cash on hand, Axios has learned. Why it matters: The National Republican Congressional Campaign Committee is entering the final midterm stretch with a cash advantage over House Democrats, giving GOP leaders another talking point as they try to defy the historical trend that typically favors the party out of power. The NRCC outraised its counterpart, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, by $1.2 million in June. That brought the NRCC's cash on hand to $92.7 million, versus $79 million for the DCCC.

“Republicans are building a campaign machine to win. Democrats are still holding clown-show socialist auditions to decide who gets to lose in November,” said NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella. That’s why Democrats are heading to the Potemkin villages here.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.