The Dems Are Getting Destroyed...in Fundraising?

Well, We Know This Dem Rep Was Asleep at the Wheel During the DHS Funding Fight
Well, We Know This Dem Rep Was Asleep at the Wheel During the...
VIP
Has Anyone at The New York Times Met a Working Mother?
Has Anyone at The New York Times Met a Working Mother?
It Turns Out Oregon Is Pumping Children Full of Wrong Sex Drugs
It Turns Out Oregon Is Pumping Children Full of Wrong Sex Drugs
In Mamdani's New York City, Open-Air Black Markets for Meds Are Now the Norm
In Mamdani's New York City, Open-Air Black Markets for Meds Are Now the...
Remember When Kamala Harris Wanted Paper Ballots for Our Elections?
Remember When Kamala Harris Wanted Paper Ballots for Our Elections?
MS NOW Says All Women Can Lose ALL Rights, via the Mail; NYT Is Befuddled a Married Woman Goes by 'Mrs'
MS NOW Says All Women Can Lose ALL Rights, via the Mail; NYT...
Check Out Why This WNBA Coach Was Suspended for One Game
Check Out Why This WNBA Coach Was Suspended for One Game
Forget Reading, Writing and Arithmetic—Virginia Students Will Learn This Instead
Forget Reading, Writing and Arithmetic—Virginia Students Will Learn This Instead
Mamdani Gets Kicked Down for Trying to Take a World Cup Victory Lap
Mamdani Gets Kicked Down for Trying to Take a World Cup Victory Lap
Scott Jennings Says the Democrats Have Already Lost the War to the Socialists
Scott Jennings Says the Democrats Have Already Lost the War to the Socialists
VIP
Everyone's Furious About Housing Prices. But Almost No One's Blaming the Right Culprit.
Everyone's Furious About Housing Prices. But Almost No One's Blaming the Right Culprit.
The FDA Still Doesn't Know Who Caused the Diarrhea Parasite Outbreak
The FDA Still Doesn't Know Who Caused the Diarrhea Parasite Outbreak
Florida Surrogate Fights to Keep Triplets After Chinese 'Father' Never Showed Up
Florida Surrogate Fights to Keep Triplets After Chinese 'Father' Never Showed Up
Trump Admin Just Fired Back at Canada Over 'Discriminatory' Actions
Trump Admin Just Fired Back at Canada Over 'Discriminatory' Actions
Tipsheet

The Dems Are Getting Destroyed...in Fundraising?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 20, 2026 9:00 PM
The Dems Are Getting Destroyed...in Fundraising?
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It was always the same story in any election cycle: the Democrats would have the larger war chest. It’s been that way forever, which made it funny whenever a liberal complained about money in politics, super PACs, and the Citizens United decision. They were the cash cows. Now, in 2026, with a damaged brand, crazy candidates, and no real agenda, it’s the GOP that’s saying, ‘hide the money y’all, there’s poor people around.’ And that’s not an exaggeration—the National Republican Congressional Committee has reached platinum level status or whatever frequent flyer category George Clooney’s character clinched in Up in the Air (via Axios):

Advertisement

The House Republicans' campaign arm brought in $17.6 million in June, leaving them with $92.7 million in cash on hand, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The National Republican Congressional Campaign Committee is entering the final midterm stretch with a cash advantage over House Democrats, giving GOP leaders another talking point as they try to defy the historical trend that typically favors the party out of power.

The NRCC outraised its counterpart, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, by $1.2 million in June.

That brought the NRCC's cash on hand to $92.7 million, versus $79 million for the DCCC.

“Republicans are building a campaign machine to win. Democrats are still holding clown-show socialist auditions to decide who gets to lose in November,” said NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella. That’s why Democrats are heading to the Potemkin villages here. 

Recommended

Tom Homan Went Off After We Learned This About the Suspected NYC Federal Office Firebomber Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GOP HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES REPUBLICAN PARTY

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tom Homan Went Off After We Learned This About the Suspected NYC Federal Office Firebomber Amy Curtis
You Don’t Have to Be Complicit in a Lie Kurt Schlichter
Florida Surrogate Fights to Keep Triplets After Chinese 'Father' Never Showed Up Julia Cassidy
In Mamdani's New York City, Open-Air Black Markets for Meds Are Now the Norm Amy Curtis
Caught on Their Own Emails Kevin McCullough
It Turns Out Oregon Is Pumping Children Full of Wrong Sex Drugs Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Tom Homan Went Off After We Learned This About the Suspected NYC Federal Office Firebomber Amy Curtis
Advertisement