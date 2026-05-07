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Tipsheet

A Federal Court Just Handed Gov. Greg Abbott a Win in His Fight Against CAIR

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 07, 2026 2:45 PM
A Federal Court Just Handed Gov. Greg Abbott a Win in His Fight Against CAIR
AP Photo/Rodolfo Gonzalez

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced late last year that he was designating the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist groups. Such a move would ban them from "buying or acquiring land in Texas and authorizes the Attorney General to sue to shut them down," Abbott said at the time. Abbott said the FBI characterizes CAIR as a "front group" for "Hamas and its support network."

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CAIR, of course, sued to block the designation. Yesterday, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin Division, ruled in Abbott's favor, granting his request for CAIR donor lists, donee lists, and details of the travel of Nihad Awad, who reportedly visited nine countries that host Islamic terrorism. 

Abbott also noted that Awad, CAIR's executive director, "publicly praised Hamas' October 7 terror attack in Israel, saying he was 'happy to see' the assault that involved the kidnapping and murder of American citizens. Awad has also reportedly traveled to Egypt, Gaza, Iran, Gordan, Lebanon, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

We'll see if CAIR complies.

The Islamist creep must be stopped.

That would be acceptable.

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Related:

GREG ABBOTT HAMAS TERRORISM TEXAS

Yes, it is.

"This is the same CAIR suing Governor Greg Abbott and AG Ken Paxton after Abbott’s proclamation rightly labeled the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as Foreign Terrorist & Transnational Criminal Organizations.CAIR wanted to hide in the shadows. The court just ripped the veil off. No more secret foreign cash. No more unaccountable trips to terror hotspots. The truth is coming out," Mek wrote.

Yes. This.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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The Mass Exodus of New York's Wealthy Has Begun, and Mamdani's Response Is Infuriating Amy Curtis
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