A Federal Court Just Handed Gov. Greg Abbott a Win in His Fight Against CAIR

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced late last year that he was designating the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist groups. Such a move would ban them from "buying or acquiring land in Texas and authorizes the Attorney General to sue to shut them down," Abbott said at the time. Abbott said the FBI characterizes CAIR as a "front group" for "Hamas and its support network."

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CAIR, of course, sued to block the designation. Yesterday, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas, Austin Division, ruled in Abbott's favor, granting his request for CAIR donor lists, donee lists, and details of the travel of Nihad Awad, who reportedly visited nine countries that host Islamic terrorism.

Abbott also noted that Awad, CAIR's executive director, "publicly praised Hamas' October 7 terror attack in Israel, saying he was 'happy to see' the assault that involved the kidnapping and murder of American citizens. Awad has also reportedly traveled to Egypt, Gaza, Iran, Gordan, Lebanon, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Progress in my legal fight against CAIR.



I declared CAIR a Foreign Terrorist Organization.



They sued to block it.



I demanded CAIR give us its donor list, donee list, and details for Nihad Awad’s travel to 9 countries hosting Islamic terror.



A federal court granted my request pic.twitter.com/VbiVuAPcNF — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 6, 2026

We'll see if CAIR complies.

Get them, Governor! — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 7, 2026

The Islamist creep must be stopped.

Ok, let's see it.



And also denaturalization and deportation of everyone on the list. — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) May 6, 2026

That would be acceptable.

Well this is getting interesting… — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) May 6, 2026

Yes, it is.

🚨 BREAKING - CAIR IS PANICKING!



Federal Court SLAMS CAIR - Forces Them to Expose Foreign Donors, Nihad Awad’s Secret Trips, & Hamas/Muslim Brotherhood Ties!



In a MASSIVE victory for transparency and national security, U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright just ordered CAIR… https://t.co/8X5vbjXSha — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) May 6, 2026

"This is the same CAIR suing Governor Greg Abbott and AG Ken Paxton after Abbott’s proclamation rightly labeled the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as Foreign Terrorist & Transnational Criminal Organizations.CAIR wanted to hide in the shadows. The court just ripped the veil off. No more secret foreign cash. No more unaccountable trips to terror hotspots. The truth is coming out," Mek wrote.

This is great news. Now we need the Federal Government to do the same. https://t.co/6Jo0kAvG0W — Bo French (@bofrench) May 7, 2026

Yes. This.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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