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Tipsheet

Trump Just Gave a Huge Update on Iran

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 14, 2026 7:45 PM
Trump Just Gave a Huge Update on Iran
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump’s latest interview with Fox News revealed many interesting developments regarding the degrading peace with the Islamic Republic of Iran, including updates with the Iranian nuclear facilities and the possibility of seizing Kharg Island.

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Trump has stated that U.S. military assets will conduct strikes targeting Iranian transportation and energy infrastructure over the next two days unless the Iranian regime restarts negotiations for a renewed peace. Trump further confirmed that operations against Iran will expand over what has been seen in the past days.

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DONALD TRUMP FOX NEWS IRAN NATIONAL SECURITY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Trump also confirmed that the U.S. has not observed any activity at the Iranian nuclear facility known as “Pickaxe Mountain,” but intelligence assets are closely monitoring the situation. Trump indicated that U.S. “bunker buster” munitions are capable of disabling or destroying the facility should Iran renew nuclearization efforts at the facility.

While Trump is keeping the cards close to his chest on a possible invasion of Kharg Island, he has reiterated that the possibility of taking over the critical oil hub remains on the table. He has suggested that a ground campaign would not be undertaken by the United States, but rather a partner nation.

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Trump further eased economic concerns regarding the Strait of Hormuz after three tankers were attacked yesterday evening, stating that the vital shipping lane is open for everyone except the Iranians.

Reports have already surfaced regarding explosions across parts of Iran. No information is currently available about the types of targets that have been struck in the latest U.S. operation.

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