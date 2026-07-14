Trump Just Gave a Huge Update on Iran

President Donald Trump’s latest interview with Fox News revealed many interesting developments regarding the degrading peace with the Islamic Republic of Iran, including updates with the Iranian nuclear facilities and the possibility of seizing Kharg Island.

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Trump has stated that U.S. military assets will conduct strikes targeting Iranian transportation and energy infrastructure over the next two days unless the Iranian regime restarts negotiations for a renewed peace. Trump further confirmed that operations against Iran will expand over what has been seen in the past days.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump's comments from 1988 are resurfacing where he said he'd SEIZE KHARG ISLAND



YINGST: Do you still intend to take Kharg Island?



TRUMP: I can't say that to you because it would be foolish, right? It would make headlines but it would be foolish.



YINGST:… pic.twitter.com/y8VsxegFVb — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 14, 2026

"Will these strikes continue?"@POTUS: "They'll continue until I say it's enough." pic.twitter.com/YW8LcPaUIu — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 14, 2026

.@POTUS on Iran: "I guess you could define it any way you want, but certainly we’re beating them up really badly. They have to be beaten up. We’re hitting them very, very hard. We’re hitting every single thing that they have along the shore, along the waterfront. If you look at… pic.twitter.com/T7EhSSoDy1 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 14, 2026

Trump also confirmed that the U.S. has not observed any activity at the Iranian nuclear facility known as “Pickaxe Mountain,” but intelligence assets are closely monitoring the situation. Trump indicated that U.S. “bunker buster” munitions are capable of disabling or destroying the facility should Iran renew nuclearization efforts at the facility.

.@POTUS on Iran's Pickaxe Mountain: We're looking at Pickaxe because somebody said there's a little activity. We have cameras, they can read your name and a badge from space—and every area of Pickaxe. If they make any move, we immediately go and do whatever we have to do. pic.twitter.com/MPg99Rbqm7 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 14, 2026

While Trump is keeping the cards close to his chest on a possible invasion of Kharg Island, he has reiterated that the possibility of taking over the critical oil hub remains on the table. He has suggested that a ground campaign would not be undertaken by the United States, but rather a partner nation.

.@POTUS: "We already hit Kharg Island as you know twice... as far as taking it is concerned, if we degrade them far enough and deep enough back, I would do that." pic.twitter.com/5BLbtkYXnz — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 14, 2026

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Trump further eased economic concerns regarding the Strait of Hormuz after three tankers were attacked yesterday evening, stating that the vital shipping lane is open for everyone except the Iranians.

.@POTUS on the Strait of Hormuz: "It's open if people want to go through it. We're not opening it for Iran. That's the only one it's closed for... Now, a lot of things have happened in the last few months—pipelines are being built. We're coming up with great alternatives,… pic.twitter.com/uq92tbLUYz — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 14, 2026

Reports have already surfaced regarding explosions across parts of Iran. No information is currently available about the types of targets that have been struck in the latest U.S. operation.

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