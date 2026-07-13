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Iran Launches Strikes Against Maritime Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 13, 2026 7:00 PM
Iran Launches Strikes Against Maritime Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File

Reports have surfaced stating that multiple tankers traveling through the Strait of Hormuz have been struck by Iranian drones or missiles. Initial reports suggest that multiple crew members have been injured and killed.

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So far, three incidents have been reported. The most devastating has come from two national tankers from the United Arab Emirates, where three total crew members have been killed across two vessels. Another 14 are reportedly injured, four of which are said to be “serious.” Among the dead are one Indian and two Ukrainian nationals.

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Related:

IRAN NATIONAL SECURITY TERRORISM UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNITED KINGDOM

A separate attack was reported by United Kingdom authorities, who claim that a tanker was struck by “an unknown projectile” near the ship’s engine room. Despite the damage to the ship, all crew members are reportedly safe.

The new wave of attacks comes on the heels of a renewed air campaign against the Islamic Republic of Iran by the United States. President Donald Trump has stated that a significant undertaking by U.S. forces will be underway tonight through tomorrow in what could be the most significant development in the conflict since the signing of a peace deal nearly one month ago.

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