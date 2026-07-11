This Democrat's Reaction to the Houston ICE Self-Defense Shooting Was Hilariously Dumb

Democrats are once again proving that logic is incompatible with their party in response to an ICE self-defense shooting involving an illegal alien in Houston, Texas earlier this week.

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Democrat Rep. Sylvia Garcia on ICE shooting an illegal alien who tried to plow federal agents with his car: "If they really think that a car is going to hurt somebody, you shoot the tires. You don't shoot the driver." pic.twitter.com/P4KdTAfkke — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 10, 2026

Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas’ 29th District claimed that the ICE officer who shot and killed an illegal alien who attempted to run him over with a vehicle acted irresponsibly. Garcia claimed that “If they really think that a car is going to hurt somebody, you shoot the tires. You don't shoot the driver” during a press conference, seemingly unaware that vehicles can continue moving toward an individual with a flat tire.





Garcia also attempted to fear-monger listeners, stating that the attempted vehicular homicide that resulted in a shooting "could happen to any of us."



Footage of the incident remains largely unavailable at this time. A nearby camera captured a portion of the scene, and showed the illegal alien attempting to escape officers in a white van. The van eventually makes a u-turn while officers attempt to chase the vehicle on foot. The shooting occurs out of frame.

NEW: There is new surveillance footage showing the moments before an illegal migrant in Houston was shot and killed by an ICE officer. You can see the white van he’s in being chased by an undercover car and then make a u-turn when he’s boxed in by officers. The ICE officers are… https://t.co/GOe8ixUuy7 — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) July 10, 2026

The agents involved were not wearing bodycams at the time of the incident, an issue that agency officials claim was the result of meddling in funding by congressional Democrats.

A political firestorm is unfolding in Houston after an illegal migrant was shot and killed by an ICE officer. Top immigration officials tell me, “We will wait and see what the evidence and witnesses leads us to. Let the investigation play out.”



ICE says Lorenzo Salgado Araujo,… — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) July 10, 2026

“The process of purchasing and issuing body-worn cameras to all of our ICE field offices was interrupted by the Democrats multiple government shutdowns. Body cameras have been deployed to more than half the field offices with the remaining half to receive them in the next 60 days,” an official told Fox News.

The FBI has taken over the investigation of the incident and has not made a decision at this time.

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