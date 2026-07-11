Wait, That Cannot Be James Talarico's Latest Voter Outreach Strategy?
Wait, That Cannot Be James Talarico's Latest Voter Outreach Strategy?
Socialists Are Now Calling for the Political Banishment of Graham Platner's Top Aide
Socialists Are Now Calling for the Political Banishment of Graham Platner's Top Aide
Sportscaster Torches WNBA Commissioner for Canceling Interview Over Caitlin Clark Controversy
Sportscaster Torches WNBA Commissioner for Canceling Interview Over Caitlin Clark Controve...
The Trump Administration Just Subpoenaed Some NYT Reporters. Here's Why.
The Trump Administration Just Subpoenaed Some NYT Reporters. Here's Why.
OPEC’s Grip Slips on Production and Prices
OPEC’s Grip Slips on Production and Prices
VIP
No Still Means No
No Still Means No
Is AI Leading to a Dumbed-Down and Misled Populace?
Is AI Leading to a Dumbed-Down and Misled Populace?
DHS Creates 'Deportation Airline' to Carry-Out 24/7 Deportation Flights
DHS Creates 'Deportation Airline' to Carry-Out 24/7 Deportation Flights
The Narrative Wars
The Narrative Wars
A Filmmaker’s Journey Into Artificial Intelligence
A Filmmaker’s Journey Into Artificial Intelligence
Japan Chooses Reliable Energy Over Climate Nonsense
Japan Chooses Reliable Energy Over Climate Nonsense
If All You Have Is a ‘Wet Bulb,’ Everything Looks Like Greenhouse Warming
If All You Have Is a ‘Wet Bulb,’ Everything Looks Like Greenhouse Warming
Big Tech vs. Restaurants
Big Tech vs. Restaurants
Trump Reveals What Happens if Iran Assassinates Him
Trump Reveals What Happens if Iran Assassinates Him
Tipsheet

This Democrat's Reaction to the Houston ICE Self-Defense Shooting Was Hilariously Dumb

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 11, 2026 11:00 AM
This Democrat's Reaction to the Houston ICE Self-Defense Shooting Was Hilariously Dumb
Townhall Media

Democrats are once again proving that logic is incompatible with their party in response to an ICE self-defense shooting involving an illegal alien in Houston, Texas earlier this week.

Advertisement

Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas’ 29th District claimed that the ICE officer who shot and killed an illegal alien who attempted to run him over with a vehicle acted irresponsibly. Garcia claimed that “If they really think that a car is going to hurt somebody, you shoot the tires. You don't shoot the driver” during a press conference, seemingly unaware that vehicles can continue moving toward an individual with a flat tire.


Garcia also attempted to fear-monger listeners, stating that the attempted vehicular homicide that resulted in a shooting "could happen to any of us."


Footage of the incident remains largely unavailable at this time. A nearby camera captured a portion of the scene, and showed the illegal alien attempting to escape officers in a white van. The van eventually makes a u-turn while officers attempt to chase the vehicle on foot. The shooting occurs out of frame.

The agents involved were not wearing bodycams at the time of the incident, an issue that agency officials claim was the result of meddling in funding by congressional Democrats.

The process of purchasing and issuing body-worn cameras to all of our ICE field offices was interrupted by the Democrats multiple government shutdowns. Body cameras have been deployed to more than half the field offices with the remaining half to receive them in the next 60 days,” an official told Fox News.


The FBI has taken over the investigation of the incident and has not made a decision at this time.

Recommended

Wait, That Cannot Be James Talarico's Latest Voter Outreach Strategy? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

FBI ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TEXAS

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wait, That Cannot Be James Talarico's Latest Voter Outreach Strategy? Matt Vespa
The Trump Administration Just Subpoenaed Some NYT Reporters. Here's Why. Matt Vespa
Oh, You Knew This View Co-Host Was Going to Go There Regarding Marco Rubio Matt Vespa
Trump Reveals What Happens if Iran Assassinates Him Cameron Arcand
Platner Is a Hilarious Symptom of Progressive Failure Kurt Schlichter
Sportscaster Torches WNBA Commissioner for Canceling Interview Over Caitlin Clark Controversy Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Wait, That Cannot Be James Talarico's Latest Voter Outreach Strategy? Matt Vespa
Advertisement