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'Vandals' Tear Down Buffalo, NY Flag Celebrating Somali Independence

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 03, 2026 6:00 PM
'Vandals' Tear Down Buffalo, NY Flag Celebrating Somali Independence
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Hours after Buffalo officials raised a foreign flag over U.S. soil to commemorate Somali independence, an unknown individual jumped into action and removed it.

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A report from Buffalo Mayor Sean Ryan claims that “vandals broke the [flag pole] access panel, cut the cable and removed the Somali flag during the overnight hours.”

Ryan has set the Buffalo Police Department onto the case to find and prosecute the “vandals,” claiming that his city is “diverse” and “committed to honoring and celebrating the many cultures that make [Buffalo] stronger.”

If you believed that might include a celebration for American independence, you would be wildly incorrect. The Democrat mayor claimed that the city had canceled their plans for an Independence Day fireworks show out of safety concerns, claiming that the fireworks would have to be launched from the local river. A local reporter pressed Ryan as to whether or not the city was unable to accomplish such a herculean task, to which Ryan responded that he “didn’t want to do it on a barge in the river because we’re already doing it on August 2nd on a barge in the river.”

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2028 ELECTIONS BUFFALO CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

Ryan will be eligible to be defeated in an election in 2028.

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