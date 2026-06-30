There's No Way That NPR's Explanation for the False Alito Retirement Article Is This Bad, Right?

NJ Dem Really Needs to Shut That Hole in Her Face Regarding This Atrocious Ad Attacking Tom Kean. Jr.
NJ Dem Really Needs to Shut That Hole in Her Face Regarding This...
Justice Clarence Thomas Had a Killer Line in His Concurring Opinion on Transgender Athletes
Justice Clarence Thomas Had a Killer Line in His Concurring Opinion on Transgender...
The Liberal Media Did Not Handle the Transgender Athlete Ruling Well
The Liberal Media Did Not Handle the Transgender Athlete Ruling Well
Justice Department Investigating Democrat Lawmaker After Spending Campaign Cash on Disney Trips
Justice Department Investigating Democrat Lawmaker After Spending Campaign Cash on Disney...
This Is How President Trump Could Get What He Wants on Birthright Citizenship
This Is How President Trump Could Get What He Wants on Birthright Citizenship
Bernie Moreno Has a Plan to Fix the Birthright Citizenship Problem, and We Can Thank Democrats for It
Bernie Moreno Has a Plan to Fix the Birthright Citizenship Problem, and We...
The NRSC Released a Memo Explaining Just How Good Today's Supreme Court Ruling Is for Republicans
The NRSC Released a Memo Explaining Just How Good Today's Supreme Court Ruling...
VIP
The European Climate Cult Demands Human Sacrifice
The European Climate Cult Demands Human Sacrifice
VIP
Will Justice Samuel Alito Retire This Year?
Will Justice Samuel Alito Retire This Year?
Spencer Pratt Has Been on a Rampage Against Socialism
Spencer Pratt Has Been on a Rampage Against Socialism
House Republicans Mark America 250 by Highlighting Legislative Wins
House Republicans Mark America 250 by Highlighting Legislative Wins
This Insane Line in Ketanji Brown Jackson's Birthright Opinion Is Making the Court a Laughing Stock
This Insane Line in Ketanji Brown Jackson's Birthright Opinion Is Making the Court...
House Testimony Gets Heated Over Sanctuary Policies as Angel Mother Testifies
House Testimony Gets Heated Over Sanctuary Policies as Angel Mother Testifies
This California Event Could Be the Worst Independence Day Celebration in the Country
This California Event Could Be the Worst Independence Day Celebration in the Country
Tipsheet

There's No Way That NPR's Explanation for the False Alito Retirement Article Is This Bad, Right?

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 30, 2026 7:00 PM
There's No Way That NPR's Explanation for the False Alito Retirement Article Is This Bad, Right?
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

Shortly after the Supreme Court issued its final ruling of the term, Nina Totenberg published a bogus article proclaiming that long-time conservative Justice Samuel Alito would be retiring. Just minutes after the article went live, the outlet issued a vague retraction.

Advertisement

Reporters at Townhall quickly grabbed screenshots of the article before NPR managed to strike it from the web.

The original statement regarding the retraction did not indicate what the outlet had even retracted. Readers were simply greeted with a message stating that “this story” had been removed. NPR editor-in-chief Thomas Evans then released a statement claiming that the article was published due to a “misunderstanding” without elaborating on what that could possibly mean.

After seemingly realizing that the explanation raised more questions than answers, NPR reporters went deeper on the explanation: Nina Totenberg somehow misheard Chief Justice John Roberts announcing retirements and believed that Alito would be stepping down. The outlet claims that they rushed to publish the article rather than check with Alito’s office or the Supreme Court’s Public Information Office.

Recommended

Cheer Up! The Birthright Citizenship Case Moves Us Toward Inevitable Victory Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

FAKE NEWS JUSTICE SAMUEL ALITO NPR SUPREME COURT

In a release issued by NPR, an executive claimed that they rushed to report the news due to the gravitas of Totenberg’s prior reporting. They claim that they do not wait for confirmation when she reports a SCOTUS development.

“Totenberg is one of the most experienced reporters covering the Supreme Court,” the release stated. “She's done so for NPR since 1975. Her status contributed to the error.”

The fishy story has given readers the impression that there’s far more to this story than what NPR is willing to tell.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cheer Up! The Birthright Citizenship Case Moves Us Toward Inevitable Victory Kurt Schlichter
This Insane Line in Ketanji Brown Jackson's Birthright Opinion Is Making the Court a Laughing Stock Joseph Chalfant
Justice Clarence Thomas Had a Killer Line in His Concurring Opinion on Transgender Athletes Matt Vespa
Justice Kavanaugh May Have Handed the United States a Roadmap to Fix Birthright Citizenship Dmitri Bolt
Bernie Moreno Has a Plan to Fix the Birthright Citizenship Problem, and We Can Thank Democrats for It Amy Curtis
House Testimony Gets Heated Over Sanctuary Policies as Angel Mother Testifies Julia Cassidy

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Cheer Up! The Birthright Citizenship Case Moves Us Toward Inevitable Victory Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement