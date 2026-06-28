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Tipsheet

Trump's Latest D.C. Restoration Is Going To Be Huge

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 28, 2026 5:00 PM
Trump's Latest D.C. Restoration Is Going To Be Huge
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The East Potomac Golf Links are at the center of President Donald Trump’s latest effort to beautify Washington, D.C. by turning the ailing course into a top-tier championship destination.

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Trump recently underwent a tour of East Potomac with golf course designer Tom Fazio, an iconic course architect whose designs make up nearly 25 percent of the top 200 courses in the country.

East Potomac was chosen for this deep restoration due to its proximity to many of the nation’s most iconic monuments. According to Trump, construction on the site is slated to begin in September and will undergo an overhaul capable of allowing the course to host the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship, or the Ryder Cup in the capital. 

Promises of that nature indicate that the course would be nearing the quality at that of the nation’s most prominent public courses such as Pebble Beach, Whistling Straits, or Bethpage.

Trump’s effort to revamp the capital has seen 73 monuments restored and repaired. The most recently completed renovation was Lafayette Square, which has finally seen a return of its iconic cannons and an overhaul to the landscaping. The statue of the Marquis de Lafayette was notably nearly destroyed during the massive wave of riots during the summer of 2020.

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DONALD TRUMP SPORTS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WASHINGTON WHITE HOUSE

Renovations to sites like East Potomac and Lafayette Square are making Washington, D.C. a premier destination for travel as our nation’s capital if finally safe and beautiful again after decades of mismanagement.

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