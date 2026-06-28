Trump's Latest D.C. Restoration Is Going To Be Huge

The East Potomac Golf Links are at the center of President Donald Trump’s latest effort to beautify Washington, D.C. by turning the ailing course into a top-tier championship destination.

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Trump recently underwent a tour of East Potomac with golf course designer Tom Fazio, an iconic course architect whose designs make up nearly 25 percent of the top 200 courses in the country.

The president is driving into East Potomac Park this rainy Sunday morning. We are driving along near the golf course now. pic.twitter.com/Vi4geGaFgr — Liz Landers (@ElizLanders) June 28, 2026

East Potomac was chosen for this deep restoration due to its proximity to many of the nation’s most iconic monuments. According to Trump, construction on the site is slated to begin in September and will undergo an overhaul capable of allowing the course to host the U.S. Open, the PGA Championship, or the Ryder Cup in the capital.

Promises of that nature indicate that the course would be nearing the quality at that of the nation’s most prominent public courses such as Pebble Beach, Whistling Straits, or Bethpage.

Trump’s effort to revamp the capital has seen 73 monuments restored and repaired. The most recently completed renovation was Lafayette Square, which has finally seen a return of its iconic cannons and an overhaul to the landscaping. The statue of the Marquis de Lafayette was notably nearly destroyed during the massive wave of riots during the summer of 2020.

The canons have returned to the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Park near the White House. They were removed for repairs over five years ago but are back in the park now. pic.twitter.com/Yow8eavUBu — Andrew Leyden (@PenguinSix) June 27, 2026

.@POTUS and @SecretaryBurgum walk through Lafayette Square to view recent renovations 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xrprc7dFPB — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) June 28, 2026

Renovations to sites like East Potomac and Lafayette Square are making Washington, D.C. a premier destination for travel as our nation’s capital if finally safe and beautiful again after decades of mismanagement.

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