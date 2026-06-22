Federal Judge Declares That Common-Sense Election Integrity Is Illegal

No, Dem Rep, Your Phones Are Not Ringing Off the Hook Over This Issue
No, Dem Rep, Your Phones Are Not Ringing Off the Hook Over This...
At Some Point, This View Co-Host Will Be Slapped With a Lawsuit
At Some Point, This View Co-Host Will Be Slapped With a Lawsuit
Gunman Goes on a Rampage in Montreal, One Police Officer Reported Killed
Gunman Goes on a Rampage in Montreal, One Police Officer Reported Killed
Federal Judge Throws Out DOJ's Subpoenas Against Tim Walz and Other Minnesota Officials
Federal Judge Throws Out DOJ's Subpoenas Against Tim Walz and Other Minnesota Officials
VIP
The Press Is All-in on the Algae Beat! And, a California Station Says a Drop in Crime Is Bad for Business
The Press Is All-in on the Algae Beat! And, a California Station Says...
VIP
Socialism Is Spreading Across the US. The Right Needs to Answer With Radical Free Markets.
Socialism Is Spreading Across the US. The Right Needs to Answer With Radical...
The Trump Admin Recovered $5 Billion From Fraudsters in Just Two Months
The Trump Admin Recovered $5 Billion From Fraudsters in Just Two Months
VIP
America's Christian Revival Won’t Be Found at a 'Catholic' LGBT Conference
America's Christian Revival Won’t Be Found at a 'Catholic' LGBT Conference
Two More Arrested In Terror Plot Against White House UFC Event
Two More Arrested In Terror Plot Against White House UFC Event
TX Dem Bobby Pulido Brought Registered Sex Offender Bandmember to Middle School Concert
TX Dem Bobby Pulido Brought Registered Sex Offender Bandmember to Middle School Concert
Some Cities are Seeing Rent Prices Fall, Thanks in Part to Trump's Deportation Efforts
Some Cities are Seeing Rent Prices Fall, Thanks in Part to Trump's Deportation...
The Biden Administration Is at the Center of a Massive Fentanyl Trafficking Scandal
The Biden Administration Is at the Center of a Massive Fentanyl Trafficking Scandal
Donald Trump and Markwayne Mullin Just Set a Huge Deportation Record
Donald Trump and Markwayne Mullin Just Set a Huge Deportation Record
Joy Reid Is Trying to Replace the 4th of July
Joy Reid Is Trying to Replace the 4th of July
Tipsheet

Federal Judge Declares That Common-Sense Election Integrity Is Illegal

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 22, 2026 8:30 PM
Federal Judge Declares That Common-Sense Election Integrity Is Illegal
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Judge Sparkle Sooknanan, a Biden-appointed federal judge from Trinidad and Tobago, has ruled against a Trump administration election integrity policy that would implement citizenship verification through the Social Security database.

Advertisement

The initiative pursued by the Department of Homeland Security would overhaul election security measures by creating the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) system through a searchable citizenship database linked to the Social Security Administration.

Recommended

Some Real Talk About the Iran Deal Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

ILLEGAL ALIEN JOE BIDEN SOCIAL SECURITY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Sooknanan considered the development in election integrity as a violation to “the right to privacy.”

"All in all, the federal government has knowingly trampled on the privacy rights of American citizens in a manner that threatens the sacred right to vote," Sooknanan stated in the decision. "This Court cannot stand idly by while that happens." 

“Judge Sparkle decrees that America belongs to any random alien on planet earth, just like our founders intended,” White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller responded on social media.

Sooknanan previously ruled against a Trump administration policy to remove Guatemalan illegal aliens in September 2025. She was appointed to her seat in February 2024 by President Joe Biden and ultimately confirmed in a 50-48 vote in December of the same year.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Some Real Talk About the Iran Deal Kurt Schlichter
At Some Point, This View Co-Host Will Be Slapped With a Lawsuit Matt Vespa
Were Democrats Always This Dumb? Derek Hunter
The Biden Administration Is at the Center of a Massive Fentanyl Trafficking Scandal Joseph Chalfant
Donald Trump and Markwayne Mullin Just Set a Huge Deportation Record Joseph Chalfant
President Trump Just Ended The New York Times Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Some Real Talk About the Iran Deal Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement