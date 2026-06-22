Two More Arrested In Terror Plot Against White House UFC Event

The FBI has arrested two more members of the conspiracy to launch a terror attack against the White House UFC 250 event that was held on June 14.

FBI Arrests Two More Men in Washington and Missouri in Connection with Planned Attack on Government Officials at White House UFC event



“Law enforcement continues to do what it does — move to disrupt and hold accountable those allegedly plotting to do harm on the White House… pic.twitter.com/S4Sr8RG3Px — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) June 22, 2026

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William Lee Spartacus Falkner and Jordan W. Rincker were arrested on Friday and Sunday respectively. Both have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Falker is said to have “experience with drones” in both manufacturing and flying. Online conversations obtained between Falker and co-conspirators revealed that he had planned how to weaponize and deploy drones in hopes of achieving “maximum destructive impact.”

Rincker was reportedly sent $1,200 intended to help facilitate travel arrangements for members of the plot. He was further discovered to have procured, distributed, and received firearms, ballistic armor, night vision, and drone manufacturing components for and with another member of the conspiracy.

The plot, masterminded by an illegal alien who was granted legal status by President Barack Obama through DACA, involved causing a mass-casualty incident by deploying drones and sniper teams while targeting the UFC event. The suspected motivation was to “cause enough chaos to bring about the overthrow of the U.S. government” according to one member of the plot.

SPECIAL REPORT: The leftist media are failing to report that the ringleader of the foiled White House UFC terror attack is an illegal alien and Obama-era DACA recipient. pic.twitter.com/TxZojEgPdc — Media Research Center (@theMRC) June 22, 2026

“Law enforcement continues to do what it does — move to disrupt and hold accountable those allegedly plotting to do harm on the White House Grounds on June 14,” said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche in a press release. “Each and every day, the FBI and their federal, state and local law enforcement partners, along with U.S. Attorneys offices across the country, safeguard American communities and our nation’s security.”

The latest arrests bring the total number of individuals implicated in the plot up to seven.

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