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Tipsheet

Donald Trump and Markwayne Mullin Just Set a Huge Deportation Record

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 22, 2026 4:30 PM
Donald Trump and Markwayne Mullin Just Set a Huge Deportation Record
AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

The Department of Homeland Security has set a record for the number of deportation flights in a single month with a total of 296 in May 2026, according to a new report from the Washington Examiner.

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The Trump administration has chartered approximately 3,000 deportation flights since retaking power in January of 2025. The latest numbers show that nearly 10 percent of those flights occurred in May 2026 alone, signaling a huge ramp-up in the mass deportation agenda.

The news of record-setting performance comes after just two months after Sec. Markwayne Mullin was confirmed as the head of DHS. Under his leadership, the Department has managed to achieve an astounding average of 2,400 deportations per day. Immigration officials have signaled that those numbers will only increase with greater funding achieved by President Donald Trump and his Republican allies that resulted in 10,000 federal agents working to combat the problem.

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DHS DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Over 3 million illegal aliens have either self-deported or have been involuntarily removed by the Trump administration since taking office. The focus on closing the border and removing illegal aliens present in the United States has allowed for the administration to achieve the first net-negative immigration project in 50 years.

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