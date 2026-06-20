The United States Has Been Declared Winners of World Cup Group D. Here's What That'll Mean.

After their two commanding wins against Australia and Paraguay in the World Cup group stage, the United States has claimed victory in Group D and secured a safer route in the knockout rounds with one match left to play.

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GOT THE GROUP! ✅ pic.twitter.com/evUyQN8cxF — U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) June 20, 2026

USA clinches the top spot in Group D 🇺🇸



Which nations will join them? pic.twitter.com/Kskrdb1LON — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 20, 2026

Group D WINNERS!



The @USMNT has won its group at the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 2010 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/svKArJOAhn — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 20, 2026

While they had managed to clinch a spot in the knockouts overall after beating Australia 2-0 on June 19, they secured complete victory over the group after Paraguay defeated Turkey 1-0 late Friday night. The result made it impossible for anyone to overtake the U.S. for lead of the group, as the U.S. defeated Paraguay 4-1 in their World Cup opener. The U.S. last won their group in 2010, where they were defeated by Ghana in the first round of the knockout stage.

Because the U.S. won the group, they will face one of the eight third-place teams that will escape the group stage. Current standings dictate that the next opponent will be either Bosnia, Ecuador, Netherlands, Senegal or Jordan. Analytics give a nearly 60 percent likelihood that the opponent will be Bosnia.

After winning Group D, the U.S. will face the third-place team from either Group B, E, F, I or J 🇺🇸



As of Friday night, it can be Bosnia, Ecuador, Netherlands, Senegal or Jordan. pic.twitter.com/xe1jFq3dGQ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 20, 2026

The World Cup was expanded this year to include 48 teams instead of the typical 32. Those changes mean that the first round of the knockout stage will include 32 teams. The U.S. and Mexico are currently the only two group winners.

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