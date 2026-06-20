New Footage of Karmelo Anthony Was Just Released. Did You Catch What He Said As He's Being Arrested?
New Footage of Karmelo Anthony Was Just Released. Did You Catch What He...
Federal Appeals Court Struck Down This Ugly Anti-Gun Provision in Florida
Federal Appeals Court Struck Down This Ugly Anti-Gun Provision in Florida
Oh, Things Got Testy on 'The View'...and It Was Because of JD Vance?
Oh, Things Got Testy on 'The View'...and It Was Because of JD Vance?
The Mind and Brilliance of Alexis de Tocqueville, Part One
The Mind and Brilliance of Alexis de Tocqueville, Part One
Al Gore’s Inconvenient Climate Assertions
Al Gore’s Inconvenient Climate Assertions
Vandals Are Already Attacking the Newly Renovated Reflecting Pool
Vandals Are Already Attacking the Newly Renovated Reflecting Pool
White House UFC 250 Terror Plot Mastermind Was a DACA Recipient
White House UFC 250 Terror Plot Mastermind Was a DACA Recipient
A Moral Reckoning on Physician-Assisted Suicide and Maryland's Black Political Class
A Moral Reckoning on Physician-Assisted Suicide and Maryland's Black Political Class
America’s Permitting Paralysis Is a Gift to China
America’s Permitting Paralysis Is a Gift to China
America Still Doesn’t Understand Chinese Espionage
America Still Doesn’t Understand Chinese Espionage
It's 10 PM, Do You Know Where Your Children Are?
It's 10 PM, Do You Know Where Your Children Are?
The Cheapest Fix for Your Electricity Bill Is the One They Won't Build
The Cheapest Fix for Your Electricity Bill Is the One They Won't Build
The Soft Bigotry of Low Expectations Has a Law Degree
The Soft Bigotry of Low Expectations Has a Law Degree
Grooming and Other Online Threats to Children: What Parents, Congress, and Big Tech Must Do
Grooming and Other Online Threats to Children: What Parents, Congress, and Big Tech...
Tipsheet

The United States Has Been Declared Winners of World Cup Group D. Here's What That'll Mean.

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 20, 2026 10:30 AM
The United States Has Been Declared Winners of World Cup Group D. Here's What That'll Mean.
AP Photo/Andre Penner

After their two commanding wins against Australia and Paraguay in the World Cup group stage, the United States has claimed victory in Group D and secured a safer route in the knockout rounds with one match left to play.

Advertisement

While they had managed to clinch a spot in the knockouts overall after beating Australia 2-0 on June 19, they secured complete victory over the group after Paraguay defeated Turkey 1-0 late Friday night. The result made it impossible for anyone to overtake the U.S. for lead of the group, as the U.S. defeated Paraguay 4-1 in their World Cup opener. The U.S. last won their group in 2010, where they were defeated by Ghana in the first round of the knockout stage.

Because the U.S. won the group, they will face one of the eight third-place teams that will escape the group stage. Current standings dictate that the next opponent will be either Bosnia, Ecuador, Netherlands, Senegal or Jordan. Analytics give a nearly 60 percent likelihood that the opponent will be Bosnia.

Recommended

New Footage of Karmelo Anthony Was Just Released. Did You Catch What He Said As He's Being Arrested? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

MEXICO TURKEY USA WORLD CUP

The World Cup was expanded this year to include 48 teams instead of the typical 32. Those changes mean that the first round of the knockout stage will include 32 teams. The U.S. and Mexico are currently the only two group winners.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Footage of Karmelo Anthony Was Just Released. Did You Catch What He Said As He's Being Arrested? Matt Vespa
Vandals Are Already Attacking the Newly Renovated Reflecting Pool Joseph Chalfant
The Mind and Brilliance of Alexis de Tocqueville, Part One Mark Lewis
Oh, Things Got Testy on 'The View'...and It Was Because of JD Vance? Matt Vespa
Al Gore’s Inconvenient Climate Assertions Jeff Davidson
The Soft Bigotry of Low Expectations Has a Law Degree Jay Rogers

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

New Footage of Karmelo Anthony Was Just Released. Did You Catch What He Said As He's Being Arrested? Matt Vespa
Advertisement