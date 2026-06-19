DOJ Launches Investigation Into Major League Baseball for Targeting of Christians

The Department of Justice has launched a civil rights investigation into Major League Baseball after three San Francisco Giants players were targeted for their decision to wear Bible verses on their uniforms during a LGBT Pride event hosted by the team.

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Swing and a miss! Major League Baseball encouraged players to wear “Black Lives Matter” on their uniforms but reportedly threatened Christians who write Bible verses on their hats. @USEEOC will investigate whether this amounts to religious discrimination. pic.twitter.com/pSNxhOfr7E — AAGHarmeetDhillon (@AAGDhillon) June 18, 2026

“The Civil Rights Act prohibits MLB and its franchises from unreasonably burdening the rights of players with religious objects to serving as the League’s vehicle for pro-Pride messages,” Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon said in a letter to the sporting league. “Federal law is clear: employers must modify their uniform requirements to reasonably accommodate their employees’ exercise of religion.”

The Department of Justice has claimed that MLB has created a double standard towards woke ideologies by allowing players to alter their uniforms to support the radical Black Lives Matter movement while punishing players for including messages of faith, a move that authorities say raises “serious concerns.”

Democrat California State Senator Scott Wiener, the legislator widely known for advancing legislation to lower the penalty for knowingly infecting someone with HIV from a felony to a misdemeanor, stated that the players “hijack[ed] their employer to promote those hateful beliefs” by wearing the verses on their uniforms. Wiener is the Democrat nominee in the race to replace a retiring Nancy Pelosi.

People have a right to whatever religious beliefs they want — even if those beliefs dehumanize other people — but they don’t have a right to hijack their employer to promote those hateful beliefs at a job-related event.



MLB didn’t penalize them for their faith. It penalized them… https://t.co/MS3kKUzzsG — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) June 16, 2026

Similar probes from past incidents led to charges being brought against disgraced CNN commentator Don Lemon for his involvement in the Minneapolis anti-ICE church storming earlier this year.

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