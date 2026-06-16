James Talarico Got Paid Tens of Thousands of Dollars by a Firm That Teaches Your Kids That They're Racist

A new report from the Washington Free Beacon closely examined MAYA Consulting, a firm from which Democrat U.S. Senate nominee James Talarico received tens of thousands of dollars while working on behalf of the organization up until September 2025.

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MAYA, now known as VIDA, is a consulting firm that has touted a DEI "philosophy" while seeking to promote “equitable educational opportunities” in Texas school districts. Some initiatives include “RaceTalks” that “name systematic barriers” and workshop solutions for dismantling “inequalities” as well as funding an organization that lobbied for the defunding of a metropolitan police department.

The firm's founder, Larkin Tackett, wrote extensively in 2020 about how his skin color forced him to “perpetuate white supremacy culture with our clients and partners, and within our own organization” despite his best efforts. The language is extremely similar to that of Talarico in May of 2020, who claimed that his ethnic background was a “virus” that all White Americans spread, even unknowingly. He believes that the "only cure" is to proclaim "loudly and unequivocally that Black Lives Matter."

White skin gives me and every white American immunity from the virus. But we spread it wherever we go—through our words, our actions, and our systems. We don’t have to be showing symptoms—like a white hood or a Confederate flag—to be contagious. — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) May 8, 2020

Talarico would go on to receive more than $80,000 in payments from MAYA for his services.

Talarico is widely known for his odd engagements with hyper-progressive policies for Texas minors. As a state representative, he pushed for a bill that would have required a DEI representative to be hired by large school districts and once complained that Republicans could cause a suicide epidemic for minors should they place restrictions on gender transition surgies. Talarico also voted against SB14, a bill that would prohibit transition surgeries for minors.

🚨 UNEARTHED



James Talarico threatened that kids would commit suicide so he could push hormonal therapies and gender mutilations on young children:



“Not treating extreme gender dysphoria can not only lead to suicide but can lead to psychological and physical harm to a child.” pic.twitter.com/bQQQckFRBW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 15, 2026

After securing his party’s nomination for the U.S. Senate seat, Talarico quickly looked to moderate his position on gender ideology. In an interview with a prominent Texas lawyer who supports Talarico, the candidate reversed course and stated that he believed that children should not transition.

Republican candidate Ken Paxton has heavily criticized Talarico for running from his extensive record.

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