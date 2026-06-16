DOJ Charges 15 Antifa Members After Violence Against ICE in Minneapolis

The Department of Justice has brought forth charges against 15 Antifa members that they allege have committed a multitude of crimes against immigration officers and the federal government.

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JUST IN: DOJ announces charges against 15 Minnesota Antifa members. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) June 16, 2026

ANTIFA RIOTERS CHARGED.@TheJusticeDept has charged 15 violent rioters with charges including conspiracy to impede or injure federal officers, solicitation to commit a crime of violence, interstate threats, interstate stalking, assault on a federal officer, and destruction of… pic.twitter.com/r6LI5C9wtl — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 16, 2026

The charges leveled against the Antifa rioters include conspiracy to impede or injure federal officers, solicitation to commit a crime of violence, interstate threats, interstate stalking, assault on a federal officer, and destruction of government property.

12 of the 15 rioters were arrested after Homeland Security Investigations conducted raids on Tuesday morning, according to CBS News. One individual was in custody for a previous incident, and two of the individuals are considered to be at-large.

All 15 were affiliated with an organization called Direct Action Minnesota, a group that the federal government has said is part of the Antifa network. One individual that authorities named during a press conference announcing the development was Kyle Wagner, a self-proclaimed “Antifa General” who is known for crossdressing online. Wagner made numerous statements threatening and encouraging violence against federal law enforcement during Operation Metro Surge earlier this year.

🚨WATCH: U.S. Attorney Daniel Rosen announces charges against Minneapolis Antifa members for obstructing federal officers during Operation Metro Surge



Rosen played a video of one of the defendants who told his followers to "get your f--king guns and stop these f--king… pic.twitter.com/VwOJ8qOZka — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) June 16, 2026

The full list of those facing charges has been released by authorities. No dates for their initial hearings have been made public.

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