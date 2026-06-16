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DOJ Charges 15 Antifa Members After Violence Against ICE in Minneapolis

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 16, 2026 5:00 PM
DOJ Charges 15 Antifa Members After Violence Against ICE in Minneapolis
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The Department of Justice has brought forth charges against 15 Antifa members that they allege have committed a multitude of crimes against immigration officers and the federal government.

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The charges leveled against the Antifa rioters include conspiracy to impede or injure federal officers, solicitation to commit a crime of violence, interstate threats, interstate stalking, assault on a federal officer, and destruction of government property.

12 of the 15 rioters were arrested after Homeland Security Investigations conducted raids on Tuesday morning, according to CBS News. One individual was in custody for a previous incident, and two of the individuals are considered to be at-large.

All 15 were affiliated with an organization called Direct Action Minnesota, a group that the federal government has said is part of the Antifa network. One individual that authorities named during a press conference announcing the development was Kyle Wagner, a self-proclaimed “Antifa General” who is known for crossdressing online. Wagner made numerous statements threatening and encouraging violence against federal law enforcement during Operation Metro Surge earlier this year.

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ANTIFA CRIME DHS DOJ MINNESOTA

The full list of those facing charges has been released by authorities. No dates for their initial hearings have been made public.

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