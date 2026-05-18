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Tipsheet

Iran Is Now Dumping Its Oil Into the Sea

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 18, 2026 12:30 PM
Iran Is Now Dumping Its Oil Into the Sea
AP Photo/Horst Faas

Iran has reportedly begun dumping oil into the Persian Gulf after running out of storage capacity for excess crude. Images allegedly showing oil residue in the waters around Kharg Island began circulating around 10 days ago, with more continuing to emerge as time has gone on.

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Some reports warn that the situation is rapidly becoming an environmental disaster, as Iran’s coastline has reportedly become heavily coated in oil, which is now said to be spreading to the shores of neighboring countries, including Kuwait.

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The Iranian regime has denied claims that it is dumping oil into the Persian Gulf, arguing that the satellite imagery shows nothing more than “oil residue and ballast water waste from European tankers” being released into the sea. However, officials have yet to address reports of oil washing up along the shores of Gulf countries.

This comes as a result of the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports and vessels, which has severely limited the country’s ability to export crude oil. As a result, Iran’s oil storage capacity has steadily filled to a critical level. The Iranian regime was left with only a few options, the worst of which was shutting down its oil wells, a move that risks permanently damaging them and reducing production capacity to as little as 50 percent of prewar output. 

While Iran has shown a willingness to tolerate significant environmental damage, the political left in the West has largely yet to acknowledge the environmental disaster reportedly unfolding in the region.

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While the Iranians are clearly desperate for an end to the blockade and the broader conflict, negotiations have continued to stall as the regime has shown little willingness to negotiate seriously. President Trump has continued to rely on the blockade as his primary source of leverage, and while it has proven effective, it has yet to force Iran’s hand. 

Last week, the president signaled that military action could resume if the Iranians continue to drag out negotiations. Both the U.S. and Israeli militaries were placed on high alert in preparation for a possible resumption of operations.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

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