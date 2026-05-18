Iran Is Now Dumping Its Oil Into the Sea

Iran has reportedly begun dumping oil into the Persian Gulf after running out of storage capacity for excess crude. Images allegedly showing oil residue in the waters around Kharg Island began circulating around 10 days ago, with more continuing to emerge as time has gone on.

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Some reports warn that the situation is rapidly becoming an environmental disaster, as Iran’s coastline has reportedly become heavily coated in oil, which is now said to be spreading to the shores of neighboring countries, including Kuwait.

🚨 Iranian oil contamination has now reached the shores of Kuwait.



This is turning into an ecological disaster across the Persian Gulf.



A Saudi commentator summed it up bluntly: “Nothing is safe from the Islamic Republic’s evil, neither by land nor by sea.” https://t.co/jvLWlTNYDI pic.twitter.com/xEnSKIuQjd — The Iran Watcher 🇮🇷 (@TheIranWatcher) May 17, 2026

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Iran is being slammed for causing an environmental DISASTER by frantically dumping their oil near Kharg Island, because the storage is filling up



Tens of thousands of barrels spilled, and it's now piling up along the Persian Gulf coastline!



Where is the left… pic.twitter.com/CRFEp82X1J — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 15, 2026

The Mullas regime is

dumping oil into the Gulf!



They kill people and now they’re

destroying the environment too.



This is seriously dangerous! pic.twitter.com/41Y6YcJvox — Ahmed Khalifa (@_A_khalifa) May 9, 2026

Heartbreaking visuals continue to emerge from the Persian Gulf



These visuals are after Iran started dumping large quantities of Crude Oil in the Gulf as it has ran out of storage facilities.#IranWar‌ #PersianGulf #WestAsiaWar https://t.co/4xrUGoHu25 pic.twitter.com/4Sqaz0w07B — India Strikes YT 🇮🇳 (@IndiaStrikes_) May 18, 2026

The Iranian regime has denied claims that it is dumping oil into the Persian Gulf, arguing that the satellite imagery shows nothing more than “oil residue and ballast water waste from European tankers” being released into the sea. However, officials have yet to address reports of oil washing up along the shores of Gulf countries.

🇮🇷🇺🇸 Iran rejects claims that it's dumping oil into the sea because its storage tanks are full



Jafar Pourkabgani, a member of parliament representing Bushehr province, said the slicks were caused by “oil residue and ballast water waste from European tankers” discharged into the… https://t.co/q8rlIPSACt pic.twitter.com/UWyEFsVSTV — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 9, 2026

This comes as a result of the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports and vessels, which has severely limited the country’s ability to export crude oil. As a result, Iran’s oil storage capacity has steadily filled to a critical level. The Iranian regime was left with only a few options, the worst of which was shutting down its oil wells, a move that risks permanently damaging them and reducing production capacity to as little as 50 percent of prewar output.

While Iran has shown a willingness to tolerate significant environmental damage, the political left in the West has largely yet to acknowledge the environmental disaster reportedly unfolding in the region.

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While the Iranians are clearly desperate for an end to the blockade and the broader conflict, negotiations have continued to stall as the regime has shown little willingness to negotiate seriously. President Trump has continued to rely on the blockade as his primary source of leverage, and while it has proven effective, it has yet to force Iran’s hand.

Last week, the president signaled that military action could resume if the Iranians continue to drag out negotiations. Both the U.S. and Israeli militaries were placed on high alert in preparation for a possible resumption of operations.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.