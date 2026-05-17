Ken Paxton Scores Historic Win Against the Transgender Movement

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has scored a historic win after negotiating a fraud settlement with a Houston area hospital that will create the U.S.’s first-ever detransition clinic.

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BREAKING: I just made history by securing a landmark healthcare fraud settlement that creates the nation's first-ever Detransition Clinic and secures $10 million from Texas Children's Hospital for "transitioning" kids. pic.twitter.com/EnL5F7JMlY — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) May 15, 2026

BREAKING: Texas AG Ken Paxton secured a MAJOR settlement victory against Texas Children's Hospital, which requires them to open a detransition clinic and pay $10 million for illegally performing gender-based surgical and chemical castrations.



BIG WIN pic.twitter.com/pip79SHE1F — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 15, 2026

Texas Children's Hospital to establish the nation's first 'detransition clinic' and dismiss five doctors under a settlement with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. The move follows a law banning gender-affirming care for minors.



More: https://t.co/R4pIZiNfN2 pic.twitter.com/wJWv3uSSYS — KTSM 9 News (@KTSMtv) May 17, 2026

Further terms of the settlement require Texas Children's Hospital to pay $10 million for “billing Texas Medicaid for unallowable and illegal ‘gender-transition’ interventions, including by using false diagnosis codes,” and secured the terminations and revocation of credentials for five Texas doctors who performed transition interventions.

“Today is a monumental day in the fight to stop the radical transgender movement,” said Paxton in a press release. “This historic settlement reflects an institutional and fundamental cultural shift away from radical ‘gender’ ideology. In addition to helping establish the first-ever Detransition Clinic and securing millions, this settlement will ensure that the deranged child mutilators who hurt our kids are fired and held accountable.”

Paxton’s announcement also revealed that, for the first five years of operation, detransition services conducted by the new clinic would be offered free of charge.

The historic agreement comes just days before Paxton will face off against incumbent Sen. John Cornyn for the U.S. Senate seat in Texas. Early voting will open on Monday, May 18.

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