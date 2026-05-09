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Tipsheet

Trump Announces Ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine War

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 09, 2026 1:45 PM
Trump Announces Ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine War
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

President Donald Trump took to social media on Friday to announce that, at his request, there would be a three day ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine War that has been on-going since February 2022.

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The agreed upon ceasefire will last until May 11 to observe Victory Day to celebrate the Soviet Union’s defeat of Germany during their participation in the Second World War. Trump has stated that the ceasefire will include a total suspension of all “kinetic activity” as well as a mass prisoner exchange.

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Related:

DONALD TRUMP RUSSIA UKRAINE VLADIMIR PUTIN VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY

“I very much appreciate its agreement by President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” Trump said in a statement on social media. “Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought war.”

When asked by the press, Trump indicated that “it’s very well could be” a ceasefire that extends beyond the three day agreement.

The Russia-Ukraine War has resulted in an estimated 1.8 million casualties.

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