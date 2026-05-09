Trump Announces Ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine War

President Donald Trump took to social media on Friday to announce that, at his request, there would be a three day ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine War that has been on-going since February 2022.

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President Trump announces a three-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine beginning May 9, marking a historic pause in the war as Victory Day commemorations begin. pic.twitter.com/34gjIkLkAm — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 8, 2026

"I am pleased to announce that there will be a THREE DAY CEASEFIRE (May 9th, 10th, and 11th) in the War between Russia and Ukraine..." - President Donald J. Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/guFxkQRXwJ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 8, 2026

President Donald J. Trump has posted to his Truth Social account that there will be a 3-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine May 9-11th to commemorate Russia's Victory Day. The ceasefire will pause all kinetic activity and include the swap of 1,000 prisoners from each side. pic.twitter.com/UmeATTfeY3 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 8, 2026

The agreed upon ceasefire will last until May 11 to observe Victory Day to celebrate the Soviet Union’s defeat of Germany during their participation in the Second World War. Trump has stated that the ceasefire will include a total suspension of all “kinetic activity” as well as a mass prisoner exchange.

“I very much appreciate its agreement by President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” Trump said in a statement on social media. “Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of a very long, deadly, and hard fought war.”

When asked by the press, Trump indicated that “it’s very well could be” a ceasefire that extends beyond the three day agreement.

.@POTUS says "it'd be nice" if the Russia-Ukraine ceasefire extends beyond 3 days: "It's the worst thing since WW2 in terms of life. 25,000 young soldiers every month. It's crazy." pic.twitter.com/rbiTaeYJ0V — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 8, 2026

The Russia-Ukraine War has resulted in an estimated 1.8 million casualties.

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