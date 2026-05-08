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Tipsheet

Trump Administration Releases Giant Haul of UFO Files

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 08, 2026 2:45 PM
Trump Administration Releases Giant Haul of UFO Files
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

At the direction of President Donald Trump, the Department of War has begun the release of a plethora of files relating to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, more commonly known as unidentified flying objects.

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“The Department of War is in lockstep with President Trump to bring unprecedented transparency regarding our government’s understanding of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena,” Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said regarding the release. “These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation — and it’s time the American people see it for themselves. This release of declassified documents demonstrates the Trump Administration’s earnest commitment to unprecedented transparency.”

There have been a few items of interest already pulled from the data dump. Most notably, unreleased communications from the Apollo 11 mission that first sent men to the Moon unveiled some observed oddities. The debriefing showed that Buzz Aldrin had seen an unusual object.

“The first unusual thing that we saw I guess was one day out or something pretty close to the moon,” Aldrin said at the debriefing. “It had a sizeable dimension to it, so we put the monocular on it.”

Aldrin also mentioned “little flashes inside the cabin, spaced a couple of minutes apart,” and “fairly bright light source which we tentatively ascribed to a possible laser.”

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Some footage of other encounters showed very strange “star-shaped” objects darting back and forth through the sky. Others online pointed out a few other odd images found in the released files.

This comes as the first of many data dumps that the Trump administration has teased.

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