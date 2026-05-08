Trump Administration Releases Giant Haul of UFO Files

At the direction of President Donald Trump, the Department of War has begun the release of a plethora of files relating to Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena, more commonly known as unidentified flying objects.

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“The Department of War is in lockstep with President Trump to bring unprecedented transparency regarding our government’s understanding of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena,” Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said regarding the release. “These files, hidden behind classifications, have long fueled justified speculation — and it’s time the American people see it for themselves. This release of declassified documents demonstrates the Trump Administration’s earnest commitment to unprecedented transparency.”

There have been a few items of interest already pulled from the data dump. Most notably, unreleased communications from the Apollo 11 mission that first sent men to the Moon unveiled some observed oddities. The debriefing showed that Buzz Aldrin had seen an unusual object.

“The first unusual thing that we saw I guess was one day out or something pretty close to the moon,” Aldrin said at the debriefing. “It had a sizeable dimension to it, so we put the monocular on it.”

Aldrin also mentioned “little flashes inside the cabin, spaced a couple of minutes apart,” and “fairly bright light source which we tentatively ascribed to a possible laser.”

Apollo 17 crew reported seeing unidentified bright sparks that lit up space like 'Fourth of July': UFO files https://t.co/dlsnpe77an pic.twitter.com/Syp7rMEraC — New York Post (@nypost) May 8, 2026

Some footage of other encounters showed very strange “star-shaped” objects darting back and forth through the sky. Others online pointed out a few other odd images found in the released files.

👀 👽 UFO files reportedly show a star-shaped object moving across the sky in sharp zigzag patterns. https://t.co/oRu1GWcoY4 pic.twitter.com/SqKGNclCo2 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 8, 2026

The UFO Files contain footage of a star-shaped object erratically moving side to side in ways that don't look like a human-made aircraft. pic.twitter.com/bAZ3TibOwU — Pubity (@pubity) May 8, 2026

Found on page 42 of the files. What is it? pic.twitter.com/JmAz1fJ5Kr — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) May 8, 2026

This comes as the first of many data dumps that the Trump administration has teased.

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